International mobility in 2025: the surge in digital nomadism and hybrid work

Digital nomadism has firmly established itself as one of the major global mobility trends of 2025. An estimated 40 million people now travel the world while working for foreign companies. Governments have followed the trend closely: more and more countries now offer a digital nomad visa (or equivalent). This year, the Philippines, El Salvador, and Slovenia launched their own digital nomad visas. They join a long list of “digital-nomad-friendly” destinations: Costa Rica, Brazil, Thailand, Colombia, Turkey, Barbados, the Cayman Islands, Australia, Mauritius, South Africa… and much of Europe.

But the boom in digital nomadism, and international mobility more generally, has not come without tension. In Mexico, Portugal, and Spain, frustration has been growing between locals and expats, mainly due to persistent housing shortages and economic pressures.

Could part of the solution come from rethinking how work is structured? Digital nomadism is already reinventing the workplace: expats work remotely for a foreign employer. But this raises the question of their economic footprint in the local community. To ensure they contribute meaningfully to local life, many digital nomads are becoming more actively involved in their host communities.

The rise of the “workation”

Another trend that gained momentum in 2025 is the workation. A blend of “work” and “vacation,” workations allow employees to work remotely from a vacation-like setting, by the sea, in the mountains, and so on. But a workation is not a holiday: employees do not take time off; they simply work for several weeks away from their usual office. Workations have gained popularity as a way to combat burnout and workplace stress. Still, the practice has limits—when a worker is truly overwhelmed, nothing replaces complete rest.

And what about remote work?

According to a Gallup study published in July 2025, remote work is losing appeal among Generation Z (people born in 1997 and after). Only 23% choose fully remote work, compared with 35% of Millennials (born 1980–1996), Gen X (born 1965–1979), and Boomers (born 1946–1964).

By contrast, Gen Z shows a strong preference for hybrid work (71%). They are well ahead of Millennials (60%), Gen X (56%), and Boomers (54%). One common point across all groups: fully on-site work is deeply unpopular. Only 6% of Gen Z say they prefer it. The figure drops to 4% for Millennials, rises to 9% for Gen X, and 10% for Boomers.

Companies have clearly understood how important hybrid work has become. Mentioning hybrid work arrangements can make a major difference in international job postings. But has 2025 marked the beginning of the end for remote work? Celebrated by some, criticized by others, remote work seems to be under scrutiny. Amazon, Société Générale, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Google, Meta… Since the end of the pandemic, several major companies have ended fully remote work. Partial remote work remains, but often with more constraints (such as increased in-office days).

Does this mean remote work is coming to an end in 2026? No. Remote work remains a powerful tool for attracting international talent who value flexibility and work-life balance.

Tightening rules in major immigration countries

Traditional immigration destinations (Canada, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom) continue to attract foreigners in 2025. But increasingly strict immigration rules are beginning to damage their attractiveness, particularly for international students.

In August, a crackdown under the Trump administration led to the revocation of more than 6,000 student visas. That same month, a reform proposal aimed to limit student stays to four years, whereas students previously could stay as long as they remained enrolled. This raises a crucial question: what about PhD candidates, researchers, and other students whose programs last longer than four years?

In Canada, tougher rules have hit international student mobility hard. Universities have seen drops of up to 50% in 2025. According to the Bureau de coopération interuniversitaire, international enrollments fell 46% between April 2024 and April 2025. Universities warn that these measures could harm Canada's economy and global influence. But the government is holding its course. Under the 2026–2028 plan, Canada intends to welcome 150,000 international students in 2026, down from 305,900 in 2025.

The same trend has been observed in the UK and Australia. International students are not the only ones affected—expat workers are also facing restrictive measures. Australia rolled out its immigration reform in 2024. Since 1 July 2025, several visa fees have increased: student visa: from AUD 1,600 to AUD 2,000; partner visa: a slight increase in surcharge; skilled visa: from AUD 3,115 to AUD 3,210.

In the UK, the Labour government under Keir Starmer maintains its goal of sharply reducing migrant numbers. In November, the government announced a new “drastic” reform that would extend the required residency period for permanent settlement from 5 years to 20 years.

Countries that stood out in 2025

As immigration rules tighten in traditional expat hubs, other countries have stepped forward to showcase their advantages. Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Indonesia, and Malaysia are increasingly popular among foreign workers. These countries have introduced digital nomad visas or similar schemes, as well as long-term residency programs such as Malaysia My Second Home. They also benefit from lower living costs and sometimes more flexible procedures, especially for investors and highly qualified foreign professionals.

Other destinations, such as Spain, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), continued to leverage their strong reputations to attract foreign talent. This year, the UAE introduced several new visas aimed at professionals: Mission Visas and visitor visas for groups such as AI experts. The country continues to expand its Golden Visa offerings, even as many nations have scaled back or ended theirs. Saudi Arabia also aims to attract skilled professionals and wealthy investors through its Premium Residency programs.

International students are turning toward more affordable destinations that still offer high-quality academic programs. Poland, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Taiwan, and Mexico continue to gain popularity. Japan, South Korea, and Germany have also strengthened their positions as attractive destinations for student mobility.

Which sectors will be hiring in 2026?

The AI revolution will continue in 2026. Unsurprisingly, companies across the sector, not just major tech groups, will continue recruiting foreign specialists. Highly sought-after roles include: data scientist, deep learning specialist, computer vision engineer, machine learning engineer, AI trainer, AI product manager, AI HR specialist, AI legal consultant… New AI-driven professions are emerging well beyond pure technology or robotics, expanding into music (AI music producer), content creation (AI content strategist), and video production (AI video producer)…

Alongside strong demand in tech and digital roles, healthcare professions will remain in high demand in 2026. The global shortage of healthcare workers, especially doctors and nurses, remains severe. Finance and banking are performing well and are expected to continue hiring in 2026. The same is true for logistics and transportation. The energy sector is also expanding, driven by the rise of green energy initiatives.

Still, international mobility will need to adapt to each country's immigration policies, which increasingly favor qualified or highly qualified foreign professionals.

Students, workers: Where to move in 2026

Countries that gained popularity in 2025 are likely to remain top expat destinations in 2026. Panama, Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Spain, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia are expected to stay in the spotlight.

Students are likely to continue choosing more affordable destinations that offer rigorous academic programs and plenty of job opportunities. In 2025, China launched a major “charm offensive” to attract international students disappointed by U.S. policy. The introduction of the mandatory China Scholastic Competency Assessment (CSCA) in January 2026 (for students receiving government scholarships) is unlikely to discourage foreign applicants.

For the Chinese government, welcoming large numbers of international students (after criticism of its pandemic-era policies) is a strategic way to strengthen its influence on the global stage. In November, Beijing launched a new “K visa,” presented as the Chinese equivalent of the American H-1B. All indications suggest China will continue this strategy in 2026.

And retirees? Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Panama, Spain, and Costa Rica will continue to rank among the best retirement destinations.