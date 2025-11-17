How to know if you've chosen the right company

Salary alone isn't enough to determine whether you've made the right career choice. A generous paycheck can sometimes come with an unbearable work environment or poor working conditions. Beyond the main motivations for expatriation—such as earning a higher income or discovering a new country—there are other, more meaningful indicators to consider, particularly those related to the company itself.

These indicators can be divided into two main categories: quantifiable factors, such as company performance, investments, and salary progression, and non-quantifiable ones, such as how foreign workers are welcomed and how communication flows within the organization. Some criteria, like gender parity, fall into both groups. For example, you can measure the number of women and men in the company or compare their salaries, but you can also evaluate how women's careers are valued within the organization. Do expatriate women enjoy the same opportunities as their male counterparts?

Read also Pay Transparency Directive: New rules for workers in Europe

Company performance

A worker wishing to work abroad typically starts by evaluating the company's performance within its sector. The first indicator is the turnover. This can be found on specialized websites (unless it's a non-listed entity). Prospective expats can also compare the profitability rate of the chosen company with that of other companies. Is the company profitable? Is it struggling in its sector? Does it operate solely in the domestic market and/or in the international market? Does it have a recognized brand image (domestically and abroad)? Performance can also include data concerning the organization of the company, such as payroll, the proportion of workers in different positions, turnover rate, and absenteeism rate.

A dynamic company will score well in these areas. The candidate can assume there will be recruitment to boost the development of the foreign company. If they want detailed information about their future company, they can turn to specialized websites and purchase the relevant report. However, a certain amount of data can be found online, especially if the company is well-known and communicates its figures. Otherwise, the investigation might prove more laborious. Their research may be easier if they are already in the foreign country and speak the host country's language.

Investments made

It's important to distinguish between tangible (or physical), intangible (immaterial), and financial investments. Assets purchased by the company (such as buildings, machinery, and computers) are tangible investments. Purchases made for its operation and development (such as software and patents) are intangible investments. Investments (such as stocks and bonds) are financial assets. A company that renews its equipment and software already provides good performance indicators. A company that takes some risks in its investments (especially in the stock market) isn't necessarily in a bad position: it all depends on the level of risk taken.

Investments also encompass everything the company implements in terms of work organization, including internal training and worker mobility. A company that invests in these programs is one that values its employees. It gives them the opportunity to grow professionally and build a career. This is a valuable point for future expats.

Read also Retaining foreign talent: The new challenge for the United Arab Emirates

Welcoming foreign workers

Before being trained, one must be welcomed into the foreign company. Many companies skip this crucial step. Caught up in daily business, some employers assume the expat will learn on the job. However, taking the time to welcome foreign workers is part of a genuine company policy regarding international mobility and openness, not only culturally but also economically. Because foreign workers are as many ambassadors of their countries. The future expat can therefore ask themselves the following questions:

What measures does the company take to welcome foreign workers?

Do they receive initial training? Training in company culture? Integration days?

Do they have a mentor or a point of reference in the company to guide them during the first months?

Is the team they will work with aware of their arrival? Has the team also been prepared for their arrival?

If the company has a website and/or social media presence, the foreign worker will find valuable information there.

Gender parity

The "parity" indicator should not only be considered by expatriate women. Men considering an international career have every interest in paying attention to it. Because a company genuinely committed to parity generally promotes other essential values for life in the company: fighting discrimination, well-being, valuing the individual, kindness, listening, environmental respect… Conversely, one might fear a toxic atmosphere in companies openly hostile to gender parity (despite possible favorable legislation in the country).

Again, part of the information can be found online. But beware. There are countless companies with a clearly "pro-parity" discourse but not genuinely open to women's advancement within the company. Expat women must deal not only with the culture of the host country but also with the company culture. Ideally, information gathered online should be cross-referenced with a "field survey" (if one is in the host country) or through word-of-mouth (reliable testimonies gathered online or on-site).

Read also How to build a business abroad with your partner

Employee participation in decision-making

How does communication flow within the company? Is it more top-down (from management to employees)? Or horizontal (no oppressive hierarchy)? Are employees involved in decision-making? Can they participate in developing international or other projects? Is the inclusion of foreign workers seen as an asset for the company?

All these indicators allow the foreign professional to better appreciate the company's values and their implementation. If the company places listening and kindness at the heart of its values, this should be evident in its internal functioning. As with parity, it's not uncommon to find contradictions between the official discourse and real life in the company. A thorough study and reliable testimonies will give the worker a clearer idea of the company they wish to grow in.

Career growth

This final selected indicator (the list is not exhaustive) is directly linked to an international career. It also overlaps with the previously mentioned elements. For example, career development may be more complicated in a company with a very hierarchical structure. A career can be hindered in a company that discriminates against women or certain groups of people based on origin, disability, or any other discriminatory criteria.

The economic climate also affects company performance, and therefore, potential hires and promotions. These are likely to be more numerous when the economic context is favorable. Certainly, companies with good performance may choose to replace potential hires with artificial intelligence and automation. But AI is still far from replacing workers. Companies (especially in tech) are still competing for foreign talent. It's up to them to choose in which country to start or restart their international career.

Useful links:

Know a company's turnover: moodys.com; companydata.com

Find company reviews: glassdoor.com; LinkedIn

Search for a company: choosemycompany; ziprecruiter; EURES; jobsquad