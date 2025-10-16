Greece: Toward 13-hour working days

Is the eight-hour day on its way out? In Greece, the government wants to extend the legal workday to 13 hours for a single employer. Until now, Greeks could exceed normal hours only by combining jobs with different employers. The new bill would allow them to stretch their day with the same employer, with extra pay as compensation.

Labor Minister Niki Kerameus insists this would be rare—only 37 days per year, on a voluntary basis. She argues that Greece's economic struggles make such flexibility necessary and that many young people want the opportunity to earn more.

Not everyone agrees. On October 1st, thousands protested in the streets, fearing a rollback of labor rights. Unions warn that “voluntary” overtime could quickly become compulsory. Few employees would dare to refuse if their boss imposed longer days.

This proposal follows earlier reforms: since July 2024, companies have been allowed to demand six working days a week, or five days with mandatory overtime—all in the name of boosting growth.

Luxembourg: Sundays at work

Could Sundays soon look like any other workday? In several countries, they already do. Even where weekends still fall on Saturday and Sunday, Sunday work is slowly spreading, usually just mornings, and often on a voluntary basis.

Luxembourg now plans to go further. The government wants to double Sunday shifts from four to eight hours, essentially making it a standard workday. Store hours would also extend: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays (instead of today's 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.). Essential shops could stay open all day.

Unions are pushing back, warning of increased pressure and declining job security. Under the reform, small businesses with 30 or fewer employees could enforce the change without negotiation. Larger companies would still need collective agreements. If passed, the measure will apply from January 2026.

China's “996” culture still alive

“I work 996.” The phrase describes a brutal schedule: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week. Born in China's tech industry, the “996” culture was declared illegal in 2021. Yet it still thrives in practice, especially in companies chasing rapid growth. Expats who've experienced it describe not only 12-hour days but also late-night finishes, sometimes at 11 p.m., midnight, or even all-nighters.

Criticism comes from locals and foreigners alike, but the system persists and even travels abroad. In Silicon Valley, some firms have adapted to customer habits. If clients shop on Saturday nights, employees may be required to work then, too. The pandemic-era promises of a healthier work-life balance feel like distant memories. Employers argue that competition, especially in AI, leaves no choice but to push limits. Some even advertise jobs openly, asking, “Are you ready to work 996?” Thankfully, this culture is not universal in Silicon Valley, but its spread is a worrying signal.

Iceland and the Netherlands: Four-day success stories

At the other end of the spectrum, some countries are shortening working hours. Iceland began testing the four-day week in 2015. By 2019, it became official.

Unlike compressed schedules, Iceland's reform reduced actual hours from 40 to 36 per week while keeping pay unchanged. The results have been overwhelmingly positive: higher motivation, less stress, and even greater productivity. Today, 90% of Icelandic workers are satisfied.

The Netherlands has gone further, with a 32-hour week becoming widespread. The Dutch economy has benefited, with 82% of working-age adults employed in 2024. Economists link the success not just to shorter hours but also to later retirement, which keeps people in the workforce longer.

Other countries testing the four-day week

The movement is spreading. In 2024, Germany launched a pilot project reducing weekly hours by four while maintaining salaries. Results were so positive that 73% of participating companies kept the model.

The UK, France, and Spain have also run experiments. Beyond Europe, Japan, the U.S., Canada, and New Zealand are seeing trials in major companies. In Japan, the push began in 2021 to combat chronic overwork and excessive overtime. Early signs suggest real benefits to both health and productivity.

Belgium's different approach

Belgium's take on the four-day workweek tells a different story. There, workers can compress their 40 hours into four days instead of five. No hours are reduced—only the schedule changes. The result? Minimal adoption. Only about 1% of Belgian workers have chosen this option.

Analysts stress that shorter weeks are not a one-size-fits-all solution. Without clear planning, compressed hours can exhaust employees. The key difference lies between reducing hours with full pay (as in Iceland) and simply squeezing them into fewer days (as in Belgium). Still, the advantages of genuine shorter weeks are clear: higher productivity, happier workers, and better mental health. For many employees, protecting work-life balance is no longer optional. Even modest improvements in how work is organized can make companies more attractive and sustainable.

