Here are the five things we wish we had known before diving into business together, especially in a new country, where the added pressures of cultural nuances and homesickness will take their toll.

Define your roles early

At first, we tried to do everything together. It didn't work.

The real breakthrough came when we divided responsibilities based on our strengths.

Warner, my husband, is the natural-born salesperson—the kind of guy who makes friends in the supermarket.

Me? I hide in the background, I'm all about systems, strategy, and keeping the chaos organized.

Yes, I used to envy how easily he could interact, mix and easily speak Spanish. But guess what? He was equally amazed that I could juggle a dozen tasks without combusting.

Comparison is a trap. Define your zone of genius, respect each other's, and stick to your lanes.

Read also How to optimize your resume to beat AI filters

Business arguments ≠ marriage problems

When you're in business together, there will be disagreements—deadlines, deals, decisions. We learned (sometimes the hard way) that work drama shouldn't make its way to the dinner table.

Our golden rule now is no work fights at home. That's our sacred space. We might debate over CRM tools or pricing strategies at work, but once we're home, we're back to being partners, not co-founders.

Set boundaries or prepare to be swallowed by the business

Working together can blur every boundary. Suddenly, a date night turns into a strategy session, and beach walks turn into budget reviews and client follow-ups.

We had to actively carve out “us” time.

Our non-negotiable? A morning walk along the promenade—no business talk allowed. Just real-life check-ins about how we're feeling and where we're at.

It's also key to try and keep semi-normal working hours. Easier said than done in real estate, but if you don't protect your relationship time, your business will take all of it.

Trust each other

In the beginning, I wanted to be across everything.

Eventually, I had to accept that trust wasn't optional—it was essential.

Warner's siesta routine used to drive me mad. Now? I see it as vital. It gives him the energy to power through the evening in Spain, the timetable is different, business goes on longer. Letting go of the need to control every detail has made our business—and our partnership—stronger.

Celebrate the wins, big and small

When you're ambitious, it's easy to be so focused on the next milestone that you forget to enjoy what you've already built.

Now, we make it a point to pause and celebrate. Whether it's a new listing, a successful deal, or just surviving a hectic week—acknowledging the wins fuels our motivation and our connection.

We even schedule a “monthly check-in” where celebration is a legit agenda item.

Running a business with your partner can be one of the most rewarding, exciting, and challenging journeys you'll ever take. Will you bicker over spreadsheets and signage? Probably. Will you also build a life, legacy, and partnership stronger than ever? Absolutely.