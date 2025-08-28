Does “expat burnout” really exist?

The concept of “expat burnout” has been gaining attention. Advocates describe it as a state of constant stress linked to overwhelming workloads, leaving individuals emotionally raw and physically drained. Concentration slips, productivity declines, and exhaustion takes over.

But this description closely resembles that of classic burnout. What makes expatriates' experience distinct, its defenders argue, is the added stress of living abroad: feeling out of sync, constantly adapting to a foreign culture, and the guilt of not living up to expectations. What was supposed to be an exciting adventure can instead become a source of daily anxiety. Yet this also resembles what psychologists call culture shock.

Whether or not one accepts the phrase “expat burnout,” it's clear that the challenges of working abroad—navigating a new language, workplace norms, and cultural expectations—can be stressful. Even those who relocate within their own country can feel similar strain. The difference is that in those cases, they still understand the language and culture, which provides a cushion.

How do countries address burnout?

Unlike depression, burnout is not officially classified by the WHO as a disease. Some experts argue it should be recognized as one, especially since burnout can lead to depression. In 2022, the WHO made a first step by acknowledging burnout as a “legitimate medical diagnosis.” But what does this look like in practice? How do countries handle it? Here's a closer look.

Spain

A 2025 study by the telecom operator Ringover found that 76% of Spanish workers reported experiencing symptoms of burnout. In Barcelona, so popular among expats, life isn't always as sunny as the postcard image suggests. Many foreign workers describe demanding employers and misunderstandings with colleagues. For them, Spain has yet to take burnout seriously. Medical responses remain limited, encompassing sick leave and medication, with little public debate.

In 2024, Spain's Health Ministry announced that it would begin monitoring work-related mental health issues as part of its national epidemiological surveillance system. This includes studying the relationship between job insecurity, immigration, and burnout. Early findings suggest that female expatriates are particularly affected.

Meanwhile, Spain's healthcare system itself suffers from burnout. The problem has worsened since the pandemic, with health workers citing budget cuts and demanding more resources, not least to address burnout better.

France

According to the 2023 Forum of Future report, France and the UK have the highest burnout rates in Europe. France has taken steps to respond: its National Health Authority released a guidance sheet to help identify and support affected workers.

France's approach combines two elements: medical treatment and acknowledgment of the socio-professional context behind burnout.

Medical treatment usually begins with a visit to the worker's general practitioner, who often prescribes time off. Depending on the case, the doctor may call on a psychiatrist. Treatment can involve non-drug therapies such as psychotherapy or mind–body approaches, offered by psychologists, psychiatrists, or psychoanalysts. Medication is prescribed only when other conditions develop, such as depression.

Workplace intervention is also part of the process. The doctor contacts the occupational health physician to analyze the patient's working conditions. Does the employer have prevention strategies in place? How is mental health addressed in the company? Patients are also supported with administrative procedures, such as applying for job adjustments or referrals to workplace wellness specialists.

Sweden

Working in Sweden is often associated with a good work–life balance, like in Finland, Denmark, and Norway. Yet burnout exists there, too. The Swedish Social Insurance Agency records around 20,000 cases annually. One in six sick leaves is linked to psychiatric issues, with burnout patients typically taking two weeks off.

Sweden is one of the few countries to have officially recognized burnout as a syndrome. However, this recognition will end in 2028 to align with WHO classifications. Specialists worry this could weaken the response, since burnout has often been treated superficially despite its multiple causes.

Experts call for a broader approach: more workplace prevention, more holistic care, and management that takes workers' mental health seriously.

United States

Since the pandemic, the idea of a “mental health leave” has gained ground in the U.S. In 2021, companies such as Mozilla, LinkedIn, and Bumble introduced it.

Unlike sick leave, mental health leave isn't prescribed by a doctor to treat burnout. Instead, it gives employees a few days to step back and decompress before reaching that point. The motivation is economic: burnout costs U.S. companies with more than 1,000 employees over $5 million a year.

But this remains a company-level initiative, not a federal program. Questions remain unresolved: Should it be available only to struggling employees or also to healthy workers who simply need a pause? Should a medical note be required?

At the federal level, there is no official mental health leave. Workers may, however, be entitled to accommodations through a government portal or under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA). The FMLA allows eligible employees up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave per year if a serious health condition—mental or physical—prevents them from performing essential job duties. The leave guarantees job security but not salary.

China

In China, younger workers and job seekers are pushing back against the system. While sick leave exists, specific recognition of burnout is lacking.

In 2024, Yu Donglai, founder of retail company Pang Dong Lai, introduced “unhappy leave.” Employees who feel unhappy at work can take up to 40 days off per year without a medical certificate. The initiative was praised online as a bold break from traditional work culture, though critics doubt it can apply across industries.

It highlights deeper issues in China's workplace culture, especially the notorious “996” schedule (9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week).

After suffering depression, executive Li Jianxiong left his high-pressure job, traveled, then returned to China to found Heartify, a support group for people with burnout. The initiative addresses the lack of public institutions for mental health. Since COVID, distrust in these institutions has grown, especially among young workers.

Disillusionment is strong among Gen Z. Some choose a radical path: leaving the labor market altogether to avoid burnout. They openly reject the 996 system and embrace not working at all. Experts say this should be seen as a warning sign.

Expats and burnout

Doctors agree: sick leave alone is not enough. And yet, in most countries, this remains the main response. Spending three or even fifteen days at home rarely leads to recovery.

Burnout requires comprehensive care that addresses its roots in the workplace. This means consultations with occupational health doctors, assessments of working conditions, and job adjustments—an approach that brings together multiple disciplines.

But responses depend on each country's labor laws, employer obligations, healthcare systems, and cultural attitudes toward mental health. In some countries, burnout remains a taboo subject. In others, it is treated more openly.

Expatriates, however, are increasingly aware of the risks and better informed about burnout than in the past.

Tips to prevent overwork

Overtime is acceptable, but only within the limits of local labor laws.

Working from home does not justify exceeding contracted hours.

Even where it is not legally recognized, the right to disconnect exists.

No employee can do everything alone—delegation is key.

Workers have the right to refuse tasks that are impossible within the assigned timeframe.

Work–life balance is essential.

