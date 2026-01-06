Discreet profiles can build outstanding careers

“[…] the most important aspect of personality […] is where we fall on the introversion–extraversion scale. It influences our choice of friends and partners and how we conduct conversations, resolve conflicts, and express affection. It also affects our careers and how successful we are in the field we choose,” explains Susan Cain in her bestseller Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking.

A self-described introvert, Susan Cain is an essayist, public speaker, trainer, and consultant after starting her career as a lawyer. She demonstrates that it is not only possible to “survive” in the workplace with a reserved personality but also to build a successful career, travel across the world or just across the border, and speak in front of audiences of ten or a thousand people, all without denying who you are.

Read also From office naps to pets at work: Unusual workplace trends

Shy or introverted: What's the difference?

Does Susan Cain's example also apply to expat life? Before exploring the topic further, a few essential clarifications are needed. Shy people and introverts are often seen as interchangeable, but they are in fact quite different.

Shy people tend to be reserved around others. Their shyness is a reaction to how they believe others perceive them. Keen observers and thoughtful analysts, shy individuals care deeply about the image they project. When they avoid social interactions, it is usually because they fear being judged. This does not mean they enjoy solitude but quite the opposite.

Introverts, on the other hand, are not afraid of others' opinions, but they may find social interaction draining. They need time alone to recharge. Their solitude is a choice. If they speak little, it is because they do not feel the need to talk. They are not concerned about how others see them.

These two personality types are often confused because they can display similar outward behaviors. Shy people and introverts may be found standing at the back of the room, keeping to themselves, or simply staying away altogether. In the workplace, these attitudes are frequently misunderstood. For those living in a foreign country, misunderstandings can be even greater, as they add to cultural differences and language barriers.

Yet being shy and/or introverted comes with many strengths, qualities that individuals would do well to develop to succeed in their international careers.

A success toolkit for shy and/or introverted expats

Many shy and introverted people work abroad. It is worth remembering that no one is 100% shy, 100% introverted or 100% extroverted. Personality traits exist on a spectrum. A person may behave more introverted in some situations and more extroverted in others. It is therefore no surprise to see shy expatriates take the leap.

But how can they adapt successfully to working life in their host country?

Highlighting your strengths

The first piece of advice ties directly to common assumptions about shy and introverted people. These traits are often described in negative terms. Shy and introverted individuals themselves sometimes use unflattering labels: “invisible,” “arrogant,” “unfriendly,” “weak,” “uninteresting.”

Yet being shy or introverted is not a flaw. It is a strength that is increasingly recognized in the corporate world. These personalities develop skills that are highly valued on the job market and can be particularly effective in an expatriation context.

Strengths of the shy expat

Shy workers tend to be observant, open-minded, thoughtful, creative, calm and modest. They have strong analytical skills and focus more on doing their job well than on self-promotion. They listen carefully and genuinely. They can structure and articulate ideas that may initially seem fragmented. They sort information, assess risks and take time before making decisions.

Before moving abroad, shy expats often prepare thoroughly. They study their destination country in depth: the language, culture, workplace norms and business etiquette. This preparation helps them recreate a sense of comfort and security. As a result, they may arrive better prepared than others in their host country.

Strengths of the introverted expat

Introverts share many qualities with shy people: strong listening skills, keen observation, analytical thinking, creativity and openness. They also have a strong sense of autonomy. While they value solitude, they do not isolate themselves from colleagues. On the contrary, they understand the employer's goals, challenges and expectations, and apply their skills to achieve them for the benefit of the entire team.

Contrary to popular belief, introverts can make excellent leaders. They have a clear understanding of organisational objectives and the means required to achieve them. Their observational skills allow them to build strong teams by recognising each person's strengths and weaknesses.

Don't try to be the “perfect expat”

The stereotype of the perfect expat persists. Expats are often imagined as outgoing, charismatic and naturally gifted, simply because they have chosen to live abroad. Shy and introverted workers may feel pressured to hide their true personality behind a façade of extroversion.

This act may work at first, but it is exhausting. Over time, the effort becomes unsustainable, and people inevitably return to their natural behavior. Unfortunately, this change may be misinterpreted by colleagues, who may see it as an inconsistency or even deception. Add culture shock to the mix, and work can quickly become overwhelming for shy or introverted expatriates.

Anticipating potential challenges

Adapting to different personalities is never easy in the workplace. Being in a foreign country adds another layer of complexity, as workplace cultures vary widely. Some encourage public speaking; others value restraint. Hierarchies may be rigid or flat. Decision-making may be collaborative or imposed from the top down.

Who speaks during meetings? Does the manager interrupt others? Speak loudly? Too quickly? Too bluntly? Dominate conversations? Expect instant responses? Consider a reserved expatriate too slow to reply? These questions apply equally to local and international colleagues.

Shy and introverted workers can reflect on these issues in advance and seek support if needed. Pre-departure coaching can help them anticipate difficulties and prepare more effectively. This is not about changing who they are, but about learning how to showcase their strengths.There is always a gap between theory and reality. Still, understanding the host country's work culture is one of the best ways to approach expatriation with confidence and set oneself up for success. This advice, ultimately, applies to all expats.