In Oman, January 2026 is shaping up to mean one thing: an accelerated push to nationalize jobs. The government is in the middle of a major overhaul of the country's labour system and is aiming to rely even less on expatriate workers. The new bans introduced this month span a wide range of sectors, including trade, management, administration, tourism, transport, logistics, energy, industry and human resources.

The roles affected are just as diverse: supervisors, control managers, tourism officers, travel agents, electrical technicians, and many more. In practical terms, foreign nationals can no longer obtain a work visa for any position listed under the January 2026 restrictions.

Unsurprisingly, anxiety is growing among expats. Some analysts point out that the new bans cover strategic areas, such as human resources, as well as industries that traditionally depend on highly skilled international expertise. From that perspective, the country's economic momentum could suffer if companies struggle to access the talent they need.

Oman, however, argues that the policy is fully aligned with the country's Vision 2040 strategy. According to the authorities, the plan will strengthen local employment—especially in skilled and highly skilled sectors, where expatriates have historically been more heavily represented.

The government has used the same reasoning to address concerns raised by businesses, particularly in tourism, a sector that relies strongly on foreign labor. Officials insist that Omanization does not harm tourism. On the contrary, they say it creates jobs for locals, reduces youth unemployment, and helps increase the number of Omani professionals and specialists. Training programs are also planned to support this transition, including courses in languages, history and culture.

Still, these reassurances have not fully eased concerns. Some fear the country could face labor shortages, while others take a more optimistic view and see the reform as an opportunity for local talent to emerge. Foreign investors, meanwhile, are watching closely as Oman tightens its labor rules. These changes are likely to influence future business decisions.