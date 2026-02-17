Submitted in late January, the reform bill aims to strike a balance on two fronts: encouraging legal immigration while cracking down on illegal immigration. On the latter point, the bill removes the right to a residence permit for foreign minors enrolled in Greek schools. Previously, these children could obtain a residence permit after reaching adulthood.

The reform also seeks to address labor shortages, particularly in the tourism, construction, and agriculture sectors. It builds on bilateral agreements with the countries involved (India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, etc.) to streamline the issuance and renewal of work permits. Companies in sectors involved in public infrastructure will benefit from a fast-tracked process and easier conditions for hiring foreign workers.

This new bill is therefore a direct continuation of the thousands of work visas issued in recent years. However, businesses consider the measure insufficient. According to them, the 80,000-plus visas issued in 2025 covered less than half of the actual labor needs.



