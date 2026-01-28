Erasmus after Brexit

When the UK left the European Union in 2020, it also left Erasmus+ and replaced it with its own version called the Turing Scheme. However, this has faced significant criticism due to limited funding for students and a lengthy application process. And unlike Erasmus+, it is not a reciprocal scheme.

What is changing for students

At the moment, the new scheme only covers the 2027-2028 academic year, with future participation dependent on negotiations with the EU. When the program starts, approximately 100,000 people will benefit, according to the UK government. Among the advantages for UK students studying abroad are tuition fee waivers, monthly living grants and automatic credit recognition.

European students visiting the UK also have a lot to look forward to, such as:

Access to some of the world's most prestigious universities: Several UK universities consistently rank among the world's best.

Affordable tuition: European students studying at a UK university will not have to pay the generally higher tuition fees in the country. They will continue to pay the rates of their home country, making a year in the UK more accessible.

Language immersion: Students can improve their English language skills by immersing themselves in an English-speaking academic environment.

Vocational opportunities: University students won't be the only ones who benefit from the UK's renewed participation in the scheme. There will also be traineeships and apprenticeships in UK companies for apprentices and vocational learners.

Cultural exchange and networking: In addition to soft skills like independence and problem-solving, European students can build lifelong international networks that broaden their personal and professional horizons.

Boosting career prospects: Participating in an international scheme may improve career prospects as many employers look favorably on candidates and workers with global experience and a proven ability to thrive in diverse environments.

The broader impact of Erasmus

As a reminder, the Erasmus Programme, now known as Erasmus+, is a European Union initiative that enables students, trainees, educators, and young people to spend a temporary period abroad to study, train, teach, or gain professional experience. It operates through partnerships between universities, training centres, and organisations, allowing participants to remain enrolled or employed in their home institution while benefiting from full recognition of their studies or experience abroad.

Participants receive a monthly grant to help cover living costs, with funding levels varying by host country. Open to all EU member states and several associated countries, Erasmus+ aims to improve skills, boost employability, encourage language learning, and strengthen cultural exchange across Europe.

Why you should participate

While the UK's return to Erasmus+ is a win-win for students in the UK and across Europe, the program´s influence extends far beyond the classroom and lecture hall.

Erasmus fosters essential soft skills, which are traits that are increasingly valued by employers in a globalized economy. Research has shown that participating students develop higher levels of adaptability, curiosity, and confidence. International experience can also make students more attractive to employers because it demonstrates a global mindset, the ability to communicate across cultures and handle the challenges of working in diverse, international teams.

For many young people, an Erasmus placement is their first experience of living independently in a foreign country, which is a powerful catalyst for personal growth. Students learn to manage their own budgets, navigate unfamiliar settings, and solve problems without their usual support networks being close at hand. By stepping out of their comfort zone, students learn to become more self-reliant and gain a level of maturity through these real-world experiences.

Moreover, by living and studying alongside students from other countries, participants help break down national stereotypes, ultimately leading to a more open-minded and tolerant generation. Erasmus students often create lifelong friendships with people from all over the world.

An important and key feature of Erasmus is that it helps reduce the financial barriers to studying abroad. As mentioned above, the program provides monthly grants to help cover living expenses and, in some cases, travel costs. While the funding does not usually cover all expenses, it plays a part in making international study more accessible to students from a wide range of backgrounds.