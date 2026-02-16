Think positively about the future

The international news cycle doesn't exactly encourage "positive thinking." Between geopolitical conflicts, the AI boom, and economic upheaval, it may be hard to picture yourself building an international career.

But here's the thing: thinking positively about the future doesn't mean ignoring all the challenges, such as the geopolitical climate, work conditions, visa issues, and the pace of life abroad, just to hold on to your "expat dream." It actually means being pragmatic and realistic so you can better assess your chances of success. At its core, thinking positively about the future is one of the first steps in mental preparation. Because if you don't believe you can succeed, how will you ever summon the energy to build your international career?

Read also How hiring practices are changing in Mauritius

Believe in your chances of success

Again, this isn't about sugarcoating your resume or pretending to be someone you're not. It's about taking an honest look at your strengths and abilities. This "self-assessment" isn't set in stone; it will evolve as you do. When we think of "assessment," we tend to jump straight to resumes and technical skills. But your mental state is just as important, and it actually comes before technical experience.

At this stage, you don't need to have your entire career mapped out until retirement. Many expats started with a single work experience abroad before realizing they wanted to pursue that path long-term. That desire became a real shot at success: they believed they could make it and channeled the energy needed to build their international career. This mindset doesn't prevent setbacks or mistakes (which are valuable learning opportunities). Still, it prepares you mentally, not just to embrace life abroad, but to adapt to whatever curveballs come your way. In short, you learn to stay the course through the highs and the lows.

Cultivate your curiosity

Cultivating curiosity is one of the essential keys to mental preparation. According to many experts, a large share of the jobs that will exist in 2030 haven't been created yet. Yes, many jobs are being eliminated, partly due to AI. But many new jobs are also emerging, particularly in the AI field. And of course, artificial intelligence isn't the only force creating new opportunities. Let's not forget that creativity and curiosity are fundamentally human traits. If new careers are being invented, it's because someone dared to create them. You might be the next one on that list.

Cultivating curiosity means committing to continuous learning. The rapid pace of change in global economies and the international job market already demands constant repositioning. This doesn't only apply when you're switching careers; it's just as true when you stay at the same company. On the flip side, failing to keep your knowledge up to date often holds you back, both professionally and personally. Because not everything comes down to degrees—degrees have an "expiration date." You may have felt this when watching new hires join your company or when hearing about the career paths of younger expats whose choices seem sharper than yours.

To cultivate your curiosity, start by mentally putting yourself in learning mode: it's a position of resilience and humility. If you're mentally ready to learn (and therefore willing to invest time in your growth, to question your assumptions...), you'll seize every opportunity to learn instead of resting on your laurels. You don't need to constantly change companies to develop your curiosity and expand your knowledge. Even within the same foreign company, you can observe your expat and local colleagues and learn from them.

Read also Remote work rollback: How it impacts expats

Learn to hit pause

In the phrase "building your international career," the word "building" says it all. It's a process that unfolds over time, one that involves setbacks, forward planning, self-assessment, and essential moments of pause. Don't wait until you've pushed past your limits to stop. Instead, take breaks to:

Reflect when you feel you've taken a wrong turn.

Look back to appreciate how far you've come, and find renewed motivation.

Take stock, without judgment or self-criticism.

Think positively about the future.

Better understand what's happening in your host city, your job, and your life.

Recognize when you're at a turning point in your life or career.

Learn not to confuse your career with your entire life: your career is part of your life, but it doesn't define it. Life is more than work.

Find meaning in your work; find meaning in your life.

Think about your international career with a clear mind, free from the influence of others, fear, or external pressures.

Embrace transition periods

Building an international career comes with periods of discomfort that you learn to manage. It takes time to integrate into a new foreign company, time to find your path, time to dare to refocus on yourself, time to weather the storms...

An international career is rarely a straight line. You may meet expats who had a smooth, obstacle-free journey. Of course, nobody goes looking for trouble. The point isn't to envy or copy those for whom everything seems to work out, but rather to strengthen your mindset so you can learn even from failures and missteps. Whether your path is straight, curved, or full of breaks, the career-building process continues.

It's precisely during these transition periods that you question where you stand (where are you in your career plan?) and open yourself up to receiving new knowledge, help from a fellow expat, or support from locals.

Transition periods are also a great time for reinvestment. Skills and knowledge that go unused during a particular phase aren't wasted; they can always be applied elsewhere. This principle is commonly taught in education. School subjects aren't siloed; they overlap. For instance, PE classes (running, team sports, and one-on-one drills) teach values and physical skills that can be applied in language arts, math, or even art class. Because in sports, you learn to toughen your mindset, build endurance, think ahead, adjust your strategy, and win the game. That's exactly the kind of mental preparation you need to build your international career.

Build your international career

Don't try to build a dream international career—build your international career. Too often, regrets end up weighing you down. Regret usually stems from what you didn't do. Who hasn't heard or felt something like this?

"I didn't get the international career I wanted."

"I wish I had traveled more."

"If I'd known, I would have started with an internship abroad."

"Fear held me back." / "I didn't take enough risks."

"I listened too much to others and followed their choices instead of my own."

"Nothing went the way I planned."

To avoid regret, start by reassuring yourself: nothing will go exactly the way you want. That doesn't mean everything will go wrong—just that there will be both successes and setbacks. The perfect international career doesn't exist, just as perfect people don't exist. And that's actually a good thing, because it keeps you in learning mode (while building humility along the way). These are two essential ingredients for solid mental preparation. Just as you're building your international career, you yourself are a work in progress.

Learn to use your comfort zone Wisely

Here's another important key: your comfort zone. While people often encourage you to step outside your comfort zone to explore new horizons, that doesn't mean you should always stay in unfamiliar territory. Your comfort zone has real value, especially early in your international career, during transition periods, or whenever you need to recharge. When properly understood and used, your comfort zone doesn't hold you back from building your career; it gives you the resources you need to build confidence and step outside it. Think of your comfort zone as a wellness space you can return to anytime.

You know your strengths. Now learn to manage your weaknesses. Identify the areas where you need to grow, not just technically (acquiring new knowledge), but above all, emotionally and in terms of character. It's by learning to manage your emotions that you'll be able to handle the twists and turns of expat life and build your international career.