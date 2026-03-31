Is moving abroad a way to avoid burnout? Does it mean changing everything, for instance, leaving your job, switching careers, retraining, or even relocating to another country?

Young expats and burnout

Gen Z, along with millennials, reports higher stress levels than older generations. The global outlook feels uncertain, and the future seems increasingly unstable. For many, moving abroad appears almost like a miracle solution: leave everything behind and rebuild life elsewhere, in what feels like a better environment.

Social media reinforces this vision, with idyllic images of life abroad. Many young workers share similar stories: “I left everything behind to live my best life abroad.” “My job wasn't working for me anymore. I thought—why stay? If I'm changing companies anyway, I might as well change countries too.” But can these personal accounts be treated as a general truth? At the same time, there is a growing number of less visible stories, those of young expats facing burnout abroad. Professional exhaustion among expats remains under-researched, and the benefits of moving abroad are often overstated.

A change of environment can help, but only if one has the means to make it work. At the same time, many expats dealing with depression or burnout report feeling deeply isolated. That's why consulting a medical professional should always come first.

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When travel becomes a form of therapy

The concept of “travel therapy” has gained traction. The idea is simple: travel in a supportive, nurturing environment. In theory, moving abroad could follow a similar approach, provided the person is physically and mentally able to take such a step. However, traveling while experiencing severe depression can be counterproductive.

There is no miracle cure. The benefits of changing environments vary from one person to another. Still, stepping away from your usual surroundings can help you reassess your life and make a fresh start.

Since burnout is a work-related form of depression, a radical shift in lifestyle and environment may ease symptoms if the individual is in a condition to do so. This remains a sensitive issue, as psychosocial disorders are now a major global public health concern.

Taking a “mini-retirement” abroad to recharge

What if the solution were simply to take a break abroad and come back stronger?

Among Gen Z and millennials, the idea of a “mini-retirement” is gaining attention. One example that gained traction online was a concept in Malaysia: a house welcoming young professionals from around the world for a full month of rest, for just a few hundred dollars. The idea is more fiction than reality, but it highlights a real issue: the psychosocial challenges young workers face. Even if such a solution existed, it would only go so far. At best, it would resemble another wellness-focused vacation trend.

Still, a short break abroad can be meaningful, especially when combined with reflection on one's career path, work structure, and plans to move abroad. When thoughtfully planned, it can support a smoother and more grounded return to professional life, whether returning to a previous role or moving in a new direction.

Again, everything depends on the individual and their physical and mental state.

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Gen Z and burnout: what do the trends show?

On March 21, 2024, LinkedIn shared findings from a study by international health insurer Cigna on burnout among Gen Z workers (those born between the late 1990s and early 2010s). According to the study, 98% of Gen Z workers report experiencing symptoms of burnout. This trend was already concerning before 2020, but it worsened significantly after the pandemic.

Another study by HR company UKG reports similar figures: 83% of Gen Z workers feel professionally exhausted, and more than one in three have left a job because of burnout. Millennials are also affected by this growing trend. A report published on December 9, 2025, by the Belgian group Les Mutualités Libres reaches the same conclusion: people aged 18–34 are more at risk of burnout and other psychosocial disorders. According to researchers, this is not limited to one country; it reflects a global generational trend.

Across these studies, the conclusion is clear: Gen Z and millennials experience higher levels of stress and burnout risk than older generations. And rather than easing over time, this pressure is intensifying. One particularly concerning point: burnout symptoms appear early, often as soon as young people enter the workforce. Does this mean younger generations are more psychologically fragile than their predecessors?

Gen Z and burnout: what are the causes?

“Psychological fragility” should not be confused with weakness or a victim mindset. Contrary to some stereotypes, young workers today are motivated; they want to work, build careers, and thrive both professionally and socially. However, external conditions make this increasingly difficult.

Many young people enter the workforce already under pressure: financial insecurity, housing challenges, multiple jobs to get by, and student loan debt. Under these conditions, it is difficult to begin a career with peace of mind. This so-called fragility is therefore largely shaped by a global context that feels increasingly restrictive. Competition in the international job market is intense. Immigration policies in major destination countries are tightening, making relocation harder. What used to be described as an “economic crisis” has become a long-term reality, even in countries with strong employment rates.

For many people in their twenties and thirties, insecurity has become the norm: uncertainty around housing, employment, and the future itself.

This global pessimism also affects the workplace. Regardless of cultural differences, it can strain professional relationships. Studies by Cigna and UKG point to increasingly challenging work environments. According to UKG, 74% of young workers say workplace interactions have negatively impacted their mental health.

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Should you switch careers abroad to feel better?

Some argue that 18–34-year-olds are less willing to take risks than previous generations. The reasons are the same ones affecting their mental health: an unstable environment that pushes them toward safer choices. Pragmatism often comes first. Many choose studies that lead to a “secure job” rather than pursuing their passions.

At the same time, a contrasting trend has emerged, especially since the pandemic. Many young people are choosing to pursue their dream of living abroad, even if it involves risk. For them, doing meaningful work is one of the most effective ways to prevent burnout. This raises an important question: should you change careers every time things go wrong at work? And how can you know if moving abroad was the right decision?

Changing both country and job is a major step that requires careful thought. Career changes abroad are entirely possible, whether moving into a completely new field or staying within a related one. It's important to assess job opportunities in the chosen destination country. Will you need additional qualifications? Training? Should you start your own business if the market doesn't yet exist?

While moving abroad can initially feel like a powerful way to reset your environment, it should not be seen as a solution in itself. Instead, it can serve as a stepping stone toward a better life. Living abroad places you in a new environment, but it also helps you rediscover yourself. And when financial constraints make relocation impossible, it is still possible to recreate a sense of “elsewhere” closer to home. Both expats and locals dealing with burnout share similar strategies: engaging in hands-on activities together, even without a shared language, can help.

Focusing on a shared project helps rebuild self-esteem, connection, and solidarity, which are key elements for regaining balance.