Are AI roles leading recruitment?

Unsurprisingly, jobs linked to artificial intelligence (AI) continue to top the list. AI engineers, heads of AI, AI specialists and machine learning researchers are all in high demand. The same trend applies to the broader tech sector, including software developers, engineers, data scientists and data analysts.

Entirely new roles have emerged in recent years as AI technologies expand across industries, and the pace of job creation shows no sign of slowing. Tasks that were once performed without AI are now enhanced or fully powered by it. As a result, some positions may fall under either “digital” or “AI,” depending on how companies structure their teams.

It is also worth noting that AI is no longer confined to traditional tech environments. Retail, marketing, communications and other sectors are increasingly integrating AI tools into their operations. Employers are therefore paying close attention to candidates with hands-on AI experience, even for roles outside the tech industry.

Read also Is AI causing job losses in Barcelona call centers?

Hiring needs in construction and healthcare

Spain's construction sector is also actively recruiting. A persistent labour shortage continues to affect the industry, underscoring the need for experienced workers. Skilled trades such as construction workers, plumbers, welders and electricians are particularly sought after.

Healthcare is facing similar challenges. In 2023, Spain recorded nearly 14 medical graduates per 100,000 inhabitants (OECD data). However, an ageing workforce (33% of healthcare professionals were over 55 in 2023, according to figures published by the OECD in 2025), combined with the country's overall demographic ageing, is creating urgent demand for new practitioners.

Beyond these long-standing shortages, other healthcare-related professions are also expected to see strong hiring activity, particularly in medical engineering. Biomedical engineers and medical assistants are among the roles projected to be in demand in 2026.