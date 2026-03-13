AI isn't killing jobs, it's improving them

Is 2026 becoming a “dark year” for employment because of AI? At first glance, the figures seem alarming. The International Monetary Fund estimates that 40% of jobs could be affected by artificial intelligence, with the impact likely to be stronger in developed economies. Goldman Sachs predicts that up to 300 million full-time jobs could be disrupted or eliminated by AI, mainly in advanced economies. Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum expects at least 14 million jobs worldwide to disappear by 2027.

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Accelerating automation is destroying jobs…

These projections echo the decisions made by major industrial and tech companies, which are investing heavily in AI while reducing staff considered “non-essential” or “less productive.” Rapid automation is already translating into thousands of layoffs: 34,000 jobs cut at Intel, 19,000 at Microsoft, 14,000 at Amazon, 6,000 at HP, and 5,000 at the French bank Société Générale, among many others.

Automation is accelerating so quickly that Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft's head of AI, believes AI could handle most white-collar tasks within the next 18 months. On November 19, 2025, Elon Musk went even further, suggesting that work itself could become “optional” within the next twenty years.

…but it is also transforming, and even improving jobs

At the same time, other indicators suggest that AI is transforming work rather than simply destroying it. Many analysts view this transformation as part of a new industrial revolution, comparable to those of the nineteenth century. Others prefer to describe it as a digital revolution, or even a digital shock. Some analysts use the term “digital divide” to highlight the growing gap between economies that are rapidly adopting AI and those that are not. From this perspective, AI should be seen as a driver of job transformation. This is particularly evident in physically demanding roles or jobs involving repetitive tasks. According to an OECD report, AI “can bring many benefits in the workplace.”

These benefits include improved working conditions, reduced musculoskeletal disorders and other work-related health issues, increased workplace safety, and opportunities for workers to upgrade their skills. In many cases, AI can handle the most difficult or tedious tasks, allowing workers to focus on more stimulating and better-paid roles.

The OECD study found that 79.5% of workers in manufacturing and finance who use AI report improved job performance. Meanwhile, 62.8% say they are satisfied with working alongside AI. 56.2% say AI has improved their physical health, and 54.2% report improvements in their mental well-being. These results are encouraging, though they should be interpreted carefully. The same study also notes rising anxiety among workers about the growing role of AI.

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AI and employment: What are we really talking about?

To better understand AI's impact on the workplace, it is important to remember that there are three main types of artificial intelligence.

The most widely known is generative AI, which has gained widespread attention in recent years. Accessible to the general public, it can create new content by drawing on existing data sources.

Another type is predictive AI, which analyzes large datasets to forecast future outcomes.

Finally, there is agentic AI, sometimes referred to as intelligent agents. Unlike other types of AI, these systems can reason independently, make decisions, adapt to their environment, and solve complex problems.

Expats and the use of AI in companies

Expats working abroad are likely to encounter one or more of these AI technologies in the software used by their companies. In fact, this is one of the most common ways organizations integrate AI. Rather than treating AI as a separate tool, companies increasingly embed it directly into existing software systems. The benefits are often immediate.

Customer service chatbots on corporate websites, for example, are now frequently powered by AI. But AI is also used to:

predict customer behavior, identify emerging trends, forecast sales, optimize inventory levels, and manage risk (predictive AI)

generate content such as reports, summaries, visuals, and internal documents for teams (generative AI)

handle customer requests 24/7, optimize supply chains, manage insurance claims, or run targeted marketing campaigns (agentic AI)

These technologies are spreading across virtually every industry.

In manufacturing, for example, predictive AI can significantly reduce the risk of equipment failures. By detecting anomalies early, AI enables companies to schedule repairs before breakdowns occur. It can also guide technicians toward the most urgent maintenance tasks, helping maintain productivity.

In another sector entirely, AI is revolutionizing fraud detection thanks to its ability to identify suspicious patterns and predict fraudulent behavior.

What role will foreign workers play?

The growing use of AI in companies does not signal the end of human workers. The international labor market still faces significant labor shortages in many sectors. In practice, AI mainly changes the types of tasks assigned to employees.

In human resources, for example, AI can help organizations better manage their workforce, anticipate recruitment needs, and identify the most suitable candidates. Expats working in HR may therefore gain clearer insights into their company's workforce needs and become more efficient in their roles.

A similar dynamic exists in customer service. Chatbots are not designed to replace employees but to support them. They provide basic assistance around the clock and handle routine questions from customers. This allows expats working in customer support or client relations to focus on more complex cases that require human expertise.

Human insight, experience, and judgment, therefore, remain essential. Delegating certain tasks to AI does not mean losing control. Companies still need to ensure they are using the right AI tools appropriately. Feedback from employees who work with these technologies on a daily basis remains crucial.

For many advocates of enterprise AI, the goal is not to replace humans with machines but to foster collaboration between the two.

What expat workers should keep in mind

According to the OECD, one of the most effective ways to prepare employees to work with AI is to involve them in its implementation from the outset. Their research shows that employees tend to have greater trust in their companies when they are consulted and offered training to help them understand AI.

This is precisely the approach currently being promoted by the British government. To encourage upskilling and support workers, the UK is offering free AI training programs. The goal is to improve the AI skills of 10 million workers by 2030.

These training programs are open to anyone living in the UK. In addition, £27 million has been allocated to improve training for recent graduates and expand access to digital careers in smaller cities.

The importance of training

This is one of the key factors expatriates should consider: continuous training. Whether they are enthusiastic about AI or more cautious, most studies agree on one point: AI is already reshaping jobs. Some roles may disappear entirely. Others may see certain tasks gradually taken over by AI.

Training allows workers not only to develop new skills but also to adapt more easily to changes in the international labor market. For now, the UK remains one of the few countries offering free AI training programs. The United States introduced similar initiatives in 2024, but only for government employees. Canada launched CodeCan, a free digital training program aimed at young people and educators. In December 2025, Australia's Department of Employment announced that one million Australian workers would benefit from free AI training programs.

Understanding your new role within the company

According to some analysts, AI does not start by replacing humans. Instead, it first changes how work is organized. Information no longer needs to pass through multiple intermediaries. AI can handle many technical tasks and can easily automate tasks such as generating graphs, tables, and reports.

As these tasks shift to AI systems, roles within companies evolve. Teams may become more autonomous and more accountable, while managers increasingly act as coordinators or conductors rather than simple supervisors. In many ways, AI could make organizations less bureaucratic, reducing hierarchical structures and encouraging more horizontal collaboration.

This transformation could improve both productivity and employee well-being. It also implies a rise in skill levels among both local workers and foreign employees. For expats and people planning to work abroad, acquiring the right training could open the door to positions with greater responsibility.

Lifelong learning for expatriates

For both prospective expatriates and those already living abroad, continuous learning remains one of the most important strategies for navigating a professional world shaped by AI. This is especially true for workers in sectors already affected by digital transformation. But it is also relevant for those in fields that have so far been less impacted. Jobs that are less vulnerable to automation are often those that rely heavily on human interaction, such as healthcare, social work, or support services. Skilled manual trades, such as plumbing, craftsmanship, and food-related professions, are also less likely to be fully automated. However, even in these sectors, ongoing training throughout an expatriate's career remains essential, particularly to understand the host country's specific regulations, practices, and expectations while continuing to develop professional skills.