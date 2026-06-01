Many people think that the hardest part of relocating to Mauritius is deciding to go. In reality, what turns out to be most complex often begins after arrival. Every year, entrepreneurs and families who had planned everything discover that Mauritian procedures have their own rules and their own timelines. This guide is here to make sure you don't end up in that situation.

This is neither a criticism nor a deal-breaker. It is a reality that the Magellan team regularly observes. Because a successful relocation to Mauritius is, above all, a well-prepared one.

Behind every file we handle, there is rarely a simple quest for tax optimisation. Most often, there is a desire to rebuild a lifestyle, to provide a different environment for one's family, or to launch a professional project under different conditions.

Why Mauritius? What the Brochures Don't Tell You

The real question is not “is Mauritius a beautiful island?”. The question is: is it a serious, stable jurisdiction suited to my project? The answer is YES, provided you understand what it actually entails.

Mauritius is not an opaque tax haven. It is a reputable jurisdiction, whitelisted by the OECD, FATF, and the European Union, with a legal system inspired by British law and solid financial institutions. This is precisely what makes it credible for serious international structures.

What concretely attracts international entrepreneurs and investors:

A corporate tax rate of 15%

No inheritance tax

No withholding tax on distributed dividends

Over 40 double taxation avoidance treaties (France, United Kingdom, South Africa...)

The ability for a non-resident to hold 100% of a Mauritian company, with no obligation to partner locally

But behind these tangible benefits lies another dimension that the numbers alone cannot capture. In our experience, relocating to Mauritius is rarely purely about taxes. There is a desire to give children a different environment, to work at one's own pace, to reclaim space, time, and a sense of serenity that life in a big city had gradually eroded.

What many of our clients describe after their first year in Mauritius: they don't miss their home country. They sometimes wish they had left sooner.

The Residence Permit: The First Decision and Most Often the First Pitfall

This is the decision that determines everything else: your tax status, your legal structure, your banking eligibility. It is also the most frequent source of errors we observe among people who arrive in Mauritius without guidance.

We regularly assist entrepreneurs arriving in Mauritius with a permit that does not match their actual situation. What they thought would be a formality becomes a concrete obstacle: additional delays, project restructuring, and sometimes a complete rethinking of the entire process.

Here are the main options available and the profiles they are designed for:

- The Investor Permit: For individuals creating or taking over a business in Mauritius. Suited to entrepreneurs developing a local or international activity from the island, with a minimum investment threshold to meet.

- The Self-Employed Permit : Designed for freelancers, consultants, and service providers who invoice foreign clients from Mauritius, without setting up a company or employing staff. Ideal for developers, graphic designers, consultants, or any professional working on their own account.

- Occupation Permit : Reserved for professionals recruited by an existing Mauritian company. Conditions notably include a minimum monthly salary threshold.

- The Retired Non-Citizen Permit: For individuals over 50 years of age wishing to settle without engaging in any professional activity. Subject to the monthly transfer of a minimum amount into a Mauritian bank account.

- The Dependent Permit: which allows the spouse and children of the main permit holder to legally reside in Mauritius.

And finally, the Golden Visa, whose introduction was recently announced by the Mauritian government, represents a new residency scheme in Mauritius offering greater flexibility to discover the country, settle in gradually, and consider a more long-term relocation, with conditions that are still being defined.

Your permit is not just an administrative document. It is the foundation of your entire setup: legal, tax, and banking. A wrong choice here has repercussions at every subsequent stage, and is always corrected later, more slowly, and at a higher cost.

Setting Up a Company in Mauritius: What “Fast” Really Means

Technically, a company can be incorporated within a few days in Mauritius. But in our experience, speed of incorporation is not the right criterion. What matters is the coherence between the chosen structure, the permit obtained, and the activity actually carried out.

The two most commonly used by non-residents:

The Domestic Company (equivalent to a private limited company / Ltd): for straightforward local activities or structures without an international dimension.

La Global Business Company (GBC): for international operations, holding companies, advisory firms, or cross-border investment structures, and to access bilateral tax treaties. Its management must be carried out by a management company licensed by the FSC.

We regularly see clients who have set up a Domestic Company when their activity required a GBC, and vice versa, resulting in banking constraints or the inability to benefit from certain tax treaties.

We have assisted entrepreneurs who thought they had “sorted” their structure in a few days online. Three months later, they came back to us with a frozen bank account, an unsuitable permit, and a structure to reconfigure. This is not inevitable… it is a lack of preparation.

Bank account opening is the most underestimated step in the process. Mauritian banks apply strict KYC procedures: source of funds, nature of activity, ownership structure, banking history. Entrepreneurs can find themselves stuck for weeks simply because they had not prepared their documentation in advance. A precise list of documents, compiled before arrival, completely changes the experience.

Quality of Life: The Decisive Factor That Numbers Cannot Capture

Much is said about taxation, legal structures, and permits. But in the majority of projects we handle, the real reason for leaving is elsewhere.

It lies in the desire to give children a different environment. In the wish to work differently, at one's own pace, without two hours of daily commuting. In the need to reclaim space, time, and a sense of serenity that city life had gradually worn away.

Mauritius concretely offers what few destinations combine: a pleasant tropical climate year-round, recognised bilingual international schools (French and English), a health system with high-quality private clinics, a level of security appreciated by expat families, and remarkable cultural richness.

A smoother pace of life, shorter commute times, and a healthier work-life balance are the elements most frequently cited by expats who have been settled for over a year.

Practical Checklist: 8 Questions to Ask Yourself Honestly Before Leaving

At Magellan, every engagement begins with a full diagnostic of the client's situation before touching a single procedure. This is not a formality: it is what prevents the majority of errors described in this article.

Here are the 8 questions we systematically ask in the first consultation. These are also the ones you should be able to answer before leaving:

What is my actual status? Seconded employee, self-employed, investor, retiree? The answer determines the permit, the structure, and the entire process.

Seconded employee, self-employed, investor, retiree? The answer determines the permit, the structure, and the entire process. Do I really need a Mauritian company? Not necessarily. If you invoice from abroad, a simple resident status may be sufficient.

Not necessarily. If you invoice from abroad, a simple resident status may be sufficient. What is my tax situation in my home country? This question must be clarified before departure, NEVER after.

This question must be clarified before departure, NEVER after. Are my documents up to date and complete? Valid passport, birth certificate, apostilled criminal record, bank statements for the last 3 to 6 months. Some of these take time to obtain.

Valid passport, birth certificate, apostilled criminal record, bank statements for the last 3 to 6 months. Some of these take time to obtain. Have I planned for the timelines? From the decision to your first official day in Mauritius, allow a minimum of 3 to 6 months in most cases.

From the decision to your first official day in Mauritius, allow a minimum of 3 to 6 months in most cases. Is my family coming with me? Dependent permit for the spouse, school enrolment for children: each family member adds their own specific steps.

Dependent permit for the spouse, school enrolment for children: each family member adds their own specific steps. Have I arranged temporary accommodation? The first weeks are often entirely dedicated to administrative procedures. Flexible accommodation avoids a great deal of stress.

The first weeks are often entirely dedicated to administrative procedures. Flexible accommodation avoids a great deal of stress. Have I identified my local contacts before arriving? Relocation advisor, accountant, notary: finding them in a hurry once on the ground is far less effective than doing so in advance.

Magellan is a Corporate Services Provider licensed as Company Secretary with the Mauritian Companies Registry. We support entrepreneurs, investors, and families from A to Z: selecting and obtaining the residence permit, incorporating and managing companies, administrative compliance, and assistance with bank account opening.

Our added value is not doing the paperwork for you. It is helping you avoid doing the wrong things.

In Conclusion: Settling in Mauritius, Yes… But Not Without Preparation

Hundreds of entrepreneurs, investors, and families settle in Mauritius every year. Those who experience a smooth transition share one thing in common: they anticipated the difficult questions before leaving, not upon arriving.

Wrong permit, poor choice of structure, incomplete banking file, home country tax situation not clarified: these mistakes are avoidable. They have all been made by others before you, and they can be corrected, but always at the cost of time, energy, and additional expense.

Before launching your project, have you truly validated your permit, your tax situation, and your structure?

A wrong decision at the start can cost you several months, sometimes even more. Magellan offers a FREE, no-obligation initial consultation to analyse your situation before you make any decision.

→ Book an appointment at magellan.mu