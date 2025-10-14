Tell us about your background. What brought you to Mauritius ten years ago?

In 2002, during an internship in Paris, I met a Mauritian student. The following year, in 2003, she invited me to visit her home island and meet her family — we were 21 and 24 at the time. Five years later, we got married. After having two children in Paris, we decided to move to Mauritius as a family in 2015.

By then, I had nearly ten years of professional experience in recruitment, having worked for both start-ups and major corporations. At first, I continued working for Paris-based companies from Mauritius. Over time, I began adding Mauritian firms to my client portfolio, which gave me the opportunity to discover — and later become actively involved in — the local market.

Today, my recruitment activity extends to France, Africa, and the Indian Ocean region. Most of the positions I handle are senior executive roles, such as Head of HR or Finance Manager. I also receive a growing number of requests for highly specialized, hard-to-fill positions in fields like digital, web development, and cybersecurity.

You started as a Key Account Manager before becoming a Sales Director and later an entrepreneur. What motivated this career shift?

In 2003, I did my first internship at an executive search firm. When I began my career in 2006 after graduation, I joined an IT services company (an ESN in French). Recruitment was already a key part of my daily work, as my role involved hiring and proposing skilled engineers to major clients.

Throughout my sales career, I consistently had to convince partners and clients to work with me to build the profit and loss (P&L) of my business unit. This commercial experience prepared me well for entrepreneurship and headhunting — both require a deep understanding of client needs and organizational structures to deliver the best possible solution.

When recruiting for a company, the discovery phase is crucial. It allows you to propose candidates who not only meet the technical requirements of a position but also align with the company's culture and values.

You're now a recruitment specialist in Mauritius. How do you see the evolution of the Mauritian job market?

First, the number of local candidates is insufficient to meet total demand, particularly for entry-level, non-skilled positions (workers). As a result, the economy relies heavily on migrant labor for these roles. By 2050, Mauritius will need to welcome roughly 150,000 additional people to avoid the closure of factories, services, and eventually businesses. That's a major challenge for ensuring sustainable development.

Second, the average education level has increased faster than the job market can absorb. The percentage of university graduates has risen from 16% in 2000 to 40% in 2025. Yet, the Mauritian job market doesn't offer enough qualified positions to meet the expectations of all these candidates. This leads to frustration and high emigration — about 10% of young Mauritians leave the country.

This brings us to one of the island's biggest ongoing challenges: the issue of pay. Candidates are eager to improve their earnings, especially since inflation has been significant since the COVID-19 pandemic, with an increase of approximately 32% over the past five years. Many of the people I interview are willing to change employers several times in a short period just to earn more. Combined with the job instability caused by the pandemic, this has led to far more fragmented careers than twenty years ago. Employees now stay in a role for shorter periods, are less loyal to their companies, and this has a major impact on company culture, turnover, and financial performance.

Mauritius' main economic challenge is to continue developing and protecting its centers of excellence, such as tourism, financial services, agriculture, BPO (Business Process Outsourcing), and textiles, while creating new ones. Sectors like textiles and agriculture are struggling, and apart from luxury real estate, no new major area of expertise has emerged in recent years.

The country also faces demographic challenges and will need to redefine its immigration policy, which is directly tied to its future performance. If Mauritius only attracts low-cost labor, it risks missing opportunities that require highly skilled professionals. Without new centers of excellence, young, qualified Mauritians will keep leaving the country in search of salaries that match their skills.

Which sectors offer the best opportunities for foreign professionals who want to build a career in Mauritius?

Several sectors in Mauritius offer attractive opportunities.

First, finance, banking, and taxation stand out with salaries that are competitive with those in Paris or London.

Next, tourism provides invaluable experience and adds substantial value to any CV in that field. The international luxury real estate market is also booming, particularly for professionals with access to a vast network of potential clients.

Ultimately, Mauritius is an ideal destination for digital nomads and entrepreneurs operating online businesses. The ease of setting up and growing a company in the country is one of its key advantages. I've seen many European companies relocate between 50% and 100% of their operations to Mauritius, with executives moving here to benefit from favorable tax conditions.

What skills are most in demand among employers in Mauritius?

First and foremost, professionals with proven ability to work internationally are highly sought after. Arriving in Mauritius with an established network or strong reputation is a major asset, as building international contacts from the island can be challenging. Let me give two examples:

A professional with a strong network in luxury real estate will attract interest from smart city developers and other high-end property players looking to sell their projects. A wealth advisor capable of earning the trust of high-net-worth clients will quickly become a target for private banking and wealth management firms.

Support roles, such as HR and finance, are also in high demand. HR professionals face high turnover due to wage pressures, while finance specialists are tasked with finding ways to optimize operations in a context of limited growth.

There are occasional opportunities for niche expert roles in Mauritius, but these are rare and often depend on being in the right place at the right time.

It's strongly advised that you secure a job before relocating to Mauritius. Once you're on the island, salary offers can be 25% to 30% lower.

What are the primary challenges that Mauritian companies encounter when hiring international talent?

Hiring internationally in Mauritius presents several challenges.

First, finding the right candidate is often difficult. HR professionals in Mauritius are typically used to recruiting locally. My role typically involves assisting island-based companies in identifying suitable candidates in Europe, Africa, or Asia.

Second, convincing candidates to relocate can be a challenging task. While many are drawn by the beaches and the lifestyle, some struggle to find employment for their spouse. Another recurring issue is that salaries offered to international talent are not always competitive enough to finalize a hire.

Finally, cultural adaptation plays an important role. Newcomers must adjust to island life, the use of Creole, and local laws. The recent influx of migrant workers has also had tangible effects on daily life — including communication difficulties with people who don't speak English or French. Making an effort to integrate goes a long way in Mauritian society. The consistently high number of work permit applications shows just how appealing Mauritius remains.

How can Mauritian companies stand out to attract top international talent in a competitive market?

The lifestyle Mauritius offers is undeniably exceptional, especially for couples with young children. It's deeply rewarding to see kids here enjoying the outdoors, the sea, and a safe environment. Both English- and French-speaking schools provide excellent education all the way through university, which benefits all companies operating on the island.

To stand out, employers must be open and inclusive, as joining a "Mauritian company” can be challenging for someone from a different culture. They also need to offer structures, including working methods, organization, and governance, that are aligned with international best practices.

Let's talk about salaries. Can Mauritian companies meet the expectations of international professionals? Is there room for negotiation?

Compensation must be negotiated very carefully. As I mentioned earlier, once you're already on the island, your bargaining power decreases significantly. Earning more than $10,000 per month is extremely difficult, and such income is increasingly subject to taxation. Candidates should look closely at additional benefits such as housing allowances or children's school fees when assessing an offer.

It's also important to understand the real cost of living, especially for expenses not covered by the employer. Cars, for example, are much more expensive in Mauritius than in Europe. Some models are even built to standards that would not meet EU safety certifications or earn crash-test ratings.

You advise companies on recruitment and growth strategies. How does Mauritius compare to other markets you've worked in?

The Mauritian job market naturally favors Mauritian candidates. For companies operating solely within the local market, there's little incentive to hire foreign professionals. A local candidate typically has a powerful network built through family ties, education, and social circles. Senior roles are often filled based on these connections — an area where foreign candidates face a clear disadvantage. It's quite rare for a non-Mauritian to become the CEO of a company that operates only domestically.

However, for businesses with an international scope, hiring foreign talent becomes much more relevant. Executive teams benefit greatly from diverse professionals who bring unique skills and networks. In my view, that's where the best career opportunities lie for international professionals in Mauritius.

What advice would you give to foreign professionals considering living and working in Mauritius?

To ensure a smooth relocation, I recommend a few key steps:

First, visit the country before making the move. This helps you get a real feel for the environment and lifestyle.

Second, connect with professionals in your field, both before and during your visit. However, it's often better to negotiate an offer once you've returned home, as it tends to increase your “desirability” in the eyes of local employers.

Third, carefully plan your tax, wealth management, healthcare, and retirement strategies before signing any contract. If a family member has a chronic illness, make sure the necessary specialists and medical facilities are available locally.

Finally, talk to as many people as possible to gain a well-rounded perspective on the company and the opportunity.

“And of course,” he adds, “feel free to contact me on LinkedIn if you have any further questions.”