A first job abroad that balances challenge and security

While getting a first professional experience abroad is a challenge for everyone, it's even more so for young people. They've just finished their studies or tried out a few jobs in their home country. But moving abroad opens a new door, where they'll first learn to manage their own apprehensions. Even though they're objectively qualified for the position (otherwise they wouldn't have been hired), young expats expect to join a company that understands their need for challenge while providing a secure environment. Young foreign workers aren't as seasoned as their more experienced peers. They need support, both technically (the same job title can mean very different things from one country to another) and personally (through mentorship, for example).

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A genuine welcome from the foreign employer

No, young expats aren't asking for a standing ovation or a guard of honor on their first day at the foreign company. But they do want a proper welcome. Their request is essentially the same as that of local employees: who would want to be ignored or thrown into the deep end on their first day on the job? Yet this happens to plenty of expats and locals alike. Some have found themselves stranded alone at the train station, with no one to escort them to the office (despite what was promised). This kind of mishap can be brushed off; it's still the exception rather than the rule. But other unfortunate experiences are worth mentioning: the young foreign worker can't find anyone to show them around on their first day; they have no desk or work equipment; their manager or mentor is nowhere to be seen.

They say first impressions matter. So this string of missteps can lead to several unfortunate consequences: the young expat loses confidence in their employer; they struggle to build a good relationship with management and colleagues; they start doubting themselves and their ability to live abroad. Fortunately, even a disastrous welcome can be turned around. It's up to the company to go the extra mile and properly support its foreign employees.

Genuine interactions between locals and expats

The rivalries between locals and foreigners are very real. At the national level, they show up in laws restricting immigration, quotas on foreign workers, and policies favoring "job nationalization." Do these reforms change the atmosphere inside companies? That's the concern of young expats, who would much rather build authentic relationships with local coworkers. If they moved abroad, it wasn't just to do a job in another country, but to discover a different way of approaching work and life. Young foreign workers can't imagine a first professional experience confined to an expat bubble when they could be collaborating with locals. That's why some are turning away from large international corporations to try their luck with local companies.

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A chance to keep learning and contribute to the company's growth

While a first job abroad is an opportunity to challenge oneself, it's also a chance to keep learning. Few young expats plan to stay with the same company for 10 years. Just like their move abroad, their first job is a learning opportunity: first about themselves, then about working as expats. Are they adapting to the host country's corporate culture? Are they processing the culture shock? Are they fitting into the way work is organized in the foreign company? Do the employer's values really match what they were hoping for? This is where "development" comes in. On one hand, employees grow within the company. They build on what they already know and pick up new skills. On the other hand, they contribute to the foreign company's growth. That's the balance young foreign workers are hoping to strike.

First job for young expats: Where dream meets reality

But there's a world of difference between dreams and reality. Young workers are well aware of this and don't idealize their first international work experience. First, they're not always in a strong negotiating position. A young worker with little or no experience in a precarious role isn't in a position to demand a warm welcome or special support. That said, these factors shouldn't be seen as dependent on the employee's qualifications, as if a good welcome were reserved for top foreign talent.

Whether expats or not, young people do notice a real difference between the opportunities available to graduates and those available to non-graduates. The "leverage" they have is also different, though young people with little or no formal education can have room to negotiate if they apply in sectors facing labor shortages. They can, for instance, command higher-than-usual salaries.

Salary remains a strong motivator for young people, expats or not. There's been a lot of talk about these new types of expats who want to prioritize quality of life and work-life balance. That trend is still going strong, but it now comes with salary expectations too. In a world of chronic economic crisis, young people who choose to live abroad also want to secure their day-to-day finances and build for the future. Some have even made it a goal: enjoy life, but also save money abroad to build a better future.

Young people are struggling to break into the international job market

Can young people still find their first job abroad? The problem of youth unemployment is emerging in several major student destinations and expat hotspots, including Germany, France, the UK, Australia, the US, and Canada. Even graduates aren't spared.

Why is Gen Z having such a hard time landing a first job? Analysts point to several factors. The global economic crisis is certainly part of it, but it doesn't fully explain the struggles young people are facing. Another factor is the increasingly rapid transformation of professions, with the rise of AI shaking up the job market. Positions that used to be reserved for junior profiles are now being absorbed by AI, which can handle more and more tasks.

On top of competition from AI, there's, of course, competition from other workers. It's a competition that plays out on a global scale, especially for young people aiming for a career abroad. But experts also see a side effect: overqualified young workers taking jobs below their skill level because they couldn't find positions matching their qualifications. Those jobs could have gone to less-qualified young people, who now find themselves in an even more precarious position.

Still, these many obstacles aren't stopping Gen Z. Contrary to some common assumptions, they're neither hostile to the working world nor lazy. Their fight to break into the international job market proves it. Because landing a job that matches your qualifications and values is still possible. The dream job won't necessarily be the first one, but it can be built through a series of professional experiences.