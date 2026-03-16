A slight mismatch between when people apply the most and when companies hire

A landmark study conducted by LinkedIn, “Labor Market Seasonality,” analyzed millions of job postings and applications worldwide and highlighted an interesting pattern. Between January and May, candidates tend to be particularly active. Many people use the beginning of the year to launch new professional plans or rethink their career path. However, companies often continue posting a significant number of job openings during the spring and early summer.

As a result, a certain mismatch appears. On the one hand, there are months with intense competition, when applications flood in. On the other hand, there are quieter periods that may still offer many opportunities for candidates who are willing to wait, or who know how to anticipate hiring cycles.

In other words, while the start of the year is generally dynamic, the weeks leading up to the summer slowdown can offer a strategic window for job applications. Competition may be lower, but hiring needs remain very real.

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Does the corporate budget cycle still play a major role?

Yes, and it confirms the trends highlighted in the LinkedIn study mentioned earlier. It is often said that “everything happens at the beginning of the year” because company budgets are approved at the end of the calendar year. However, once a budget is validated, the positions it funds are not necessarily filled immediately.

Major forecasting surveys, such as the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, show that companies usually announce hiring intentions at the beginning of the financial year but implement those hires gradually throughout the quarter, or even later. Several steps often come between budget approval and the arrival of a new employee: internal discussions, project prioritization, team restructuring, management approval, and sometimes partial hiring freezes or resource reallocations. As a result, the real effects of the budget cycle often appear several months later.

National, religious, and cultural holidays naturally slow down hiring

The labor market is not only shaped by budgets. It is also heavily influenced by the broader cultural calendar.

Institutions such as the World Bank have highlighted how major cultural celebrations can have a measurable impact on national economic activity. For example, economic reports on China regularly show that the Lunar New Year causes a temporary drop in industrial production, commercial transactions, and administrative activity. This seasonal slowdown is well documented in the China Economic Updates.

Similarly, several regional economic analyses published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Middle Eastern countries indicate that Ramadan often leads to shorter working hours, a temporary decrease in productivity, and slower administrative decision-making in both public and private sectors.

These periods naturally affect recruitment processes as well. From a strategic perspective, it is often wiser to send applications well before such events, or to apply immediately after economic activity resumes in the target country.

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Do not underestimate the academic calendar and the arrival of graduates

You may not be a recent graduate yourself. Yet the arrival of large cohorts of new graduates can influence the entire hiring market, including opportunities for experienced professionals.

In much of Europe, the Americas, and Asia, the academic year ends between May and July. As a result, thousands of graduates enter the job market simultaneously between June and September. According to Eurostat, this creates a kind of “wave effect” in the labor market.

When companies absorb large numbers of entry-level recruits, they often adjust their organizational structures accordingly.

Experienced professionals may therefore benefit from waiting for a clearer hiring environment at the end of the summer or early autumn, when the pressure created by the influx of graduates decreases and demand for more specialized or senior profiles begins to reappear.

Jobs that depend heavily on specific hiring seasons

Not all industries recruit continuously throughout the year. Some follow almost mechanical cycles. In these cases, timing does not simply provide an advantage; it determines whether you can access the opportunity at all.

Education and teaching

Recruitment in education closely follows the academic calendar.

In most OECD countries, as highlighted in Education at a Glance, the school year begins between August and September. Schools therefore recruit several months in advance to secure visas, finalize contracts, and prepare for the start of the academic year.

In international education, specialized platforms and international school associations report that the main hiring season typically runs from November to March for the following school year.

Tourism, hospitality, and restaurants

Tourism is another well-known example of economic seasonality.

According to the World Tourism Organization, global tourism flows are heavily concentrated during specific periods of the year, particularly in the summer months and during winter holiday seasons.

Because of this concentration, companies prepare well in advance. Staff are usually recruited months before the high season begins so that teams can be trained and operational.

Applying at the start of the high season is often too late. Teams are already in place, except in sectors that frequently experience labor shortages.

Agriculture, humanitarian work, and events

Several other industries also operate on clearly defined cycles.

Agriculture obviously depends on harvest periods. Humanitarian organizations and the events sector also see hiring increase at specific moments—either in response to major crises or ahead of planned operations and events.

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So when should you apply to maximize your chances?

There is no single “perfect” time to look for a job abroad, but some periods are more strategic than others, depending on the country you are targeting. The following overview draws partly on recommendations from job platforms such as Indeed.

January–February: positioning yourself early

The beginning of the year remains a key moment. Budgets have just been approved, projects are being relaunched, and hiring intentions are announced.

It is therefore a good time to get on employers' radar.

However, competition can be intense because many candidates make professional “New Year's resolutions” at the same time.

April–June: often the most balanced window

This is often when budget plans start to materialize. Positions approved earlier in the year are published, recruitment processes move forward, and competition may be slightly less concentrated than in January.

For many general sectors, spring can therefore be a particularly favorable time to apply.

Late summer–early autumn: a strategic rebound

After the wave of new graduates and the summer slowdown, hiring needs often become clearer.

Companies adjust their teams, relaunch certain projects, and recruit for more specialized profiles.

For experienced professionals, this period may offer a more predictable environment and a slightly less crowded job market.

Periods to anticipate or avoid

Some moments of the year can temporarily slow recruitment processes. These include: