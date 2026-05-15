Registering with France Travail made easier

France has relaxed the rules for non-European job seekers. Registration with France Travail, France's public employment service (formerly known as "Pôle emploi"), is now open to non-European nationals aged 18 or over who hold a permit that genuinely authorizes them to work. Provisional residence permits and receipts (for first-time applications or renewals) are accepted, provided they include authorization to carry out a professional activity. The terminology has also shifted: instead of "work permit," the updated decree now uses broader terms such as "residence document," reflecting the regulatory changes.

However, certain residence permits still do not allow foreign nationals to register with France Travail:

Certain long-stay visas (which are not classified as residence permits).

Provisional residence permits (first-time applications or renewals) that are conditional on "maintaining habitual residence outside France."

As a reminder, non-European nationals are not affected by this decree. EU citizens do not need a residence permit to register with France Travail.

The same decree also streamlines procedures for international talent. Holders of a European Blue Card (EBC), or a long-term resident card marked "Former EBC holder" issued by another EU member state, no longer need to provide a work authorization to work in France. This simplified process applies for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

A further simplification is also on the way: an upcoming decree will allow experienced non-European foreign nationals working in certain professional sectors to obtain a multi-year residence permit under the "talent – European Blue Card" category (the list of eligible professions will be announced at a later date). Key eligibility requirements include relevant skills acquired "for at least 3 years within the 7 years preceding the application" that are directly applicable to an eligible profession. These skills may be evidenced, for example, in a job offer or employment contract.

Useful link:

Foreign workers: register with France Travail