France is encouraging businesses to embrace AI

« Osez l'IA » ("Dare to Use AI"). This is the national plan launched by France in 2025 to bring AI into mainstream business use, from large corporations to small companies. As part of the France 2030 strategy, the government initiative sets ambitious targets: 16% growth over 10 years driven by AI and a 20% productivity boost. Workers haven't been left out of the equation either. Despite France's sometimes complicated relationship with immigration, the country's need for foreign workers is very real. The latest immigration reform established a list of in-demand occupations by region, open to eligible foreign workers. Industry professionals, however, argue that this list doesn't adequately reflect the actual needs of businesses. While engineering roles do appear on some regional lists, the various AI-related occupations are notably absent.

Released on April 21, the latest workforce needs survey for French businesses counts 2.2 million planned hires this year, including 84,000 in the tech sector. That sector is under significant strain: the study reports that 49% of companies are struggling to fill roles in this field. But AI's reach extends well beyond tech, touching industries like manufacturing (211,000 planned hires) and the public sector (118,000 planned hires). Other sectors, less directly impacted by AI, are also hiring heavily in 2026: healthcare (322,000 positions), hospitality and food service (319,000), retail and distribution (264,000), construction (143,000), and transportation (94,000).

Read also How AI is transforming workplace culture

"Dare to Use AI": A movement gaining momentum across Europe

France is far from alone in pushing businesses to invest in artificial intelligence. Prospective expats can also look to Germany, which on February 4 unveiled its "Industrial AI Factory," billed as the largest AI hub in Europe. In a press release dated April 17, Microsoft Italy and Expert.ai announced a partnership to accelerate the development of AI. Other European countries have also entered the race.

According to the European Parliament, the continent remains too dependent on "foreign technologies," particularly those coming from the United States. The only way to break free from ChatGPT and other American innovations is to invest in research and build "sovereign AI" systems. That's exactly what Switzerland (Apertus), Spain (Alia), Germany (SOOFI), Poland (PLLuM), the Netherlands (GPT-NL), and Portugal (Amália) have done. Each of these projects is helping to stimulate the international job market.

This year is a pivotal one for Europe, which is aiming to establish itself as a leading force in AI innovation. London, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, and Vilnius will be in the spotlight, each hosting major international AI summits.

Is AI an asset or a threat to jobs?

In France and across Europe, a growing body of analysis highlights the potential gains from AI: economic growth, productivity improvements, the creation of new professions, and enhanced international influence. According to a study published by the European Commission in February 2025, 67% of Europeans have "a positive view" of AI when it comes to "improving worker health and safety."

Yet the same European Commission also flags the risks, both from the "under-use" and "overuse" of AI. By taking on tasks traditionally handled by white-collar workers, agentic AI (AI agents with their own "capacity for independent action") poses a more direct threat to junior roles and parts of the work done by experienced professionals. On one hand, task automation is reducing the number of entry-level positions.

The responsibilities traditionally assigned to junior staff (writing, task execution, data collection and processing, and so on) are increasingly being handed over to AI. Meanwhile, experienced professionals are finding themselves competing with agentic AI. The ripple effects are being felt across a wide range of sectors: IT, journalism, accounting, engineering, banking, insurance, architecture, law, and more. On the flip side, other fields that are also facing labor shortages in France remain largely beyond AI's reach. These are primarily roles where human contact is essential: healthcare and personal care services, food trades (butchers, bakers, fishmongers, pastry chefs), hospitality, skilled crafts, and construction. No matter how impressive "robot builders" have become, there's simply no replacing humans when it comes to putting up a building.

Are jobs being destroyed faster than they're being created?

A recent study by France's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) finds that AI is fueling digital investment worldwide (particularly in the United States), but not hiring. This is especially true in France's IT sector, even as activity in that space remains dynamic. INSEE has noted a decline in the hiring of workers under 30 in IT and information services.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is also cautious. While it acknowledges AI's positive effects on the French economy, it warns of short-term downsides: up to 5 million jobs in France could be eliminated by AI by 2030. Job losses could outpace job creation, with a potential knock-on effect on tax revenues, as the roles most at risk tend to be highly skilled ones.

France is not the only country affected. According to a survey published on the Swiss government's website, job vacancies in "highly skilled IT professions [...] and business roles" have dropped by 18% and 10% respectively, a decline attributed to the growing use of AI. Healthcare jobs, however, have been spared, with demand for workers up 10%. Senior executive recruitment has also seen a 6% uptick, driven by retirements. In Luxembourg, a study by STATEC (the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies) reveals that around 64,000 positions could be at risk from AI. The Grand Duchy is poised to be the most affected country in Europe by AI's impact on the labor market. According to the study, more than 90% of employees believe their roles could be significantly transformed by AI.

The strengths of foreign talent in France

Should foreign talent be worried? Are degrees becoming worthless, as the most forward-thinking voices suggest? Experts are reassuring on this front. In France, as elsewhere, the competition to attract skilled foreign professionals is still very much alive. Labor shortages in certain sectors are real, and the demand is genuine. Expats would do well to keep building their skills in fields that are actively hiring. Speaking multiple languages, mastering AI tools, working in cybersecurity, or holding rare expertise are all ways to stand out in the job market.



That said, foreign workers will need to adapt to AI systems that are reshaping how work is organized and how skills are valued. This highlights the inherent tension in government policy: on one hand, actively promoting the large-scale development of AI, while on the other, struggling to protect employment, particularly for young people and older workers.



However, steps are being taken to boost employment and continue attracting international talent. The 1jeune1solution initiative offers more than 300,000 job listings and resources to help young people enter the workforce. The EU Blue Card allows foreign talent to work in France, bring their family (with the spouse also authorized to work), and eventually apply for a long-term resident card. And to make settling in easier for expats, the government has launched the "Travailler en France" ("Working in France") app.

Read also Why young graduates are struggling to find jobs worldwide

How French nationals can re-enter the job market

What about French nationals returning home? They, too, can benefit from the government's employment support programs. To give yourself the best chance, it's worth starting to tune back into the French job market several months before your actual return. How do you position yourself competitively? How do you make the most of the experience you've gained abroad? In short: are you hireable?



If you work in a sector that has ramped up its use of AI, some retraining may be necessary. The goal isn't to become an AI expert yourself, but to feel comfortable with the tools likely to be used in your field (or at least have a working knowledge of them).



Another scenario: returning from abroad prompts a full career change. In that case, why not start with a skills assessment? It's a great way to take stock of where you stand relative to the job market. And it's worth remembering that switching entirely to an AI-focused career isn't necessarily the only path. A number of sectors treat human connection as a core competency. That's something former expats, who sometimes feel lost in the face of rapid market changes, can find genuinely encouraging.



Useful links:

Foreign workers: list of in-demand occupations

European Social Fund

Residence permit: Talent "skilled employee" permit

Preparing your return to France

Service Public: returning to France after living abroad