Combining work and retirement is about to get less advantageous for expats

The Social Security Funding Act for 2026 takes effect on January 1, 2027. From that date, the rules for combining employment and retirement benefits will change. For now, both systems continue to coexist:

Unrestricted combining: no income cap, provided certain conditions are met (retiring at the legal retirement age, receiving a full pension, etc.).

Capped combining: the total amount of salary and pension is limited. This option is available without a full pension, but is capped at 160% of the gross minimum wage in 2026 (€2,916.85 gross per month in 2026), or based on the average of the three months of gross salary preceding retirement, whichever is more favorable to the beneficiary.

Keep in mind that to combine employment and retirement with your most recent employer, you must wait 6 months. If you return to work for the same employer without observing this 6-month waiting period, your pension will be suspended. However, the waiting period does not apply if you change employers.

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What will change in 2027

The reform tightens the conditions for combining employment and retirement. Retirement age becomes the key determining factor, taking precedence over full pension status. There are 3 scenarios:

Retiring before the legal retirement age: combining employment and retirement benefits is not permitted.

Retiring between the legal retirement age and 67: you can combine employment and retirement without a waiting period, even if you stay with the same employer. However, your pension will be reduced by 50% on any income exceeding the threshold set by decree (€7,000 per year).

Retiring at 67 or older: you can combine employment and retirement without any restrictions, and may even be entitled to a second pension.

At the end of 2025, more than 700,000 people were combining retirement benefits with employment. The system has proven popular, particularly during periods of economic hardship, as it encourages workers to remain active for as long as possible and delay drawing on their retirement entitlements. The government believes the reform will help reduce Social Security spending. Economists, however, are more cautious, warning of the risk of financial hardship for older people, as well as a potential negative impact on public finances.

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Combining employment and retirement benefits