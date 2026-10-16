Menu
Expat.com
Search
Magazine
Search

Rising residency fees and demand for foreign workers in Japan

Expat news 2 min read
Japon : les frais de séjour et de résidence augmentent pour les expatriés© ESBProfessional / Envato Elements
Written byAsaël Häzaq

The Takaichi government is making its mark with a series of immigration reforms. The latest change on the horizon is an increase in visa fees. At the same time, the administration is pushing ahead with its policy to hire skilled foreign workers to address ongoing labor shortages.

In this article
  1. Rising visa costs since October 1st
  2. Better coverage for workers at retirement age
  3. Growing numbers of skilled foreign workers

Rising visa costs since October 1st

The Takaichi government is holding firm on its restrictive immigration policy. A new round of visa fee hikes took effect on October 1st, covering visa extension applications and changes of residence status. Before the reform, these cost 6,000 yen (€33) or 5,500 yen if processed online, regardless of the length of stay. Fees are now tied to the duration of stay and can reach as high as 75,000 yen (€420):

  • Stays of up to 3 months: 10,000 yen in person or online.
  • Stays between 3 and 6 months: 18,000 yen in person, 15,000 online.
  • More than 6 months and less than 1 year: 25,000 yen in person, 21,000 online.
  • 1 year: 33,000 yen in person, 27,000 online.
  • More than 1 year but less than 3 years: 48,000 yen in person, 42,000 online.
  • Between 3 and less than 5 years: 64,000 yen in person, 56,000 online.
  • 5 years or more: 75,000 yen in person, 65,000 online.

The increase in permanent residency application fees is even steeper: from 10,000 to 200,000 yen (€55 to €1,100).

Last June, the government raised visa fees, with the increases taking effect on July 1st. At the time, it noted that rates had not been revised since 1978. The single-entry visa fee jumped from 3,000 to 15,000 yen (€17 to €84), while the multiple-entry visa fee rose from 6,000 to 30,000 yen (€34 to €170).

Join the Japan community

Get regular tips and advice to make the most of your expat life

Better coverage for workers at retirement age

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is stepping up its support for self-employed workers with children. Both parents are now exempt from contributions to the national pension scheme (kokumin nenkin) until their child's first birthday. Fathers receive a 12-month exemption starting from birth. Mothers receive a 13-month exemption, which also covers the month before delivery.

The government also wants to extend social security coverage to more workers. To do so, it plans to scrap the "1.06 million yen threshold" (€5,900), which currently determines whether employees must enroll in the employees' pension insurance and health insurance schemes. A separate criterion sets the company size threshold at "51 employees or more," and this will be removed as well, gradually, starting in October 2027. The goal is to ensure everyone working at least 20 hours per week is covered by health insurance.

Growing numbers of skilled foreign workers

Facing persistent labor shortages in key sectors of the economy, the Japanese government continues to rely on skilled foreign nationals (the Specified Skilled Worker Visa, introduced in 2019). According to the Japan Immigration Services Agency, the number of holders reached 444,256 as of last June, up 13.8% compared to the end of 2025. As a reminder, the Specified Skilled Worker visa comes in two categories. Category 1 is open to skilled workers, but limits stays in Japan to 5 years. Category 2 is more advantageous, reserved for highly skilled workers, and allows unlimited stays and the right to bring family members. Both categories saw growth: Category 1 rose 11.4% (to 425,961 people), while Category 2 grew 2.3% (to 18,295 people).

The Japan Immigration Services Agency also notes that the number of workers transitioning from Category 1 to Category 2 is rising.

The food processing industry is the largest employer of these skilled and highly skilled expats, accounting for over 100,000 workers. Healthcare comes next with nearly 80,000, followed by industrial manufacturing (over 60,000) and construction (over 50,000). The restaurant industry and agriculture employ around 49,000 and 44,000 expats, respectively.

Sources:

Visas
Work
Japan
Share this articlef𝕏in
Asaël Häzaq
About the author
Asaël Häzaq

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

Comments

Essential services for your expat journey

Choose the best health insurance
Choose the best health insurance
Protect your health and get easy access to treatment for expats.
Plan your international move
Plan your international move
Facilitate your move by getting a quote from our top rated movers.
Open a bank account that suits you
Open a bank account that suits you
Discover the best international banks to manage your money securely.
International life insurance
International life insurance
Simple term-life insurance covering you & your family across borders

Further reading

Which countries issue work visas at the state level?

Moving abroad as a couple with different passports

Moving abroad in 2026? Here's what you should expect

Golden Visa, Green Visa and Premium Residency in Gulf countries

How to move abroad as a content creator

How to join your expat partner abroad

How countries are responding globally to climate migration

Do you lose your PR status when your card expires?

How to get a second passport in less than 12 months

Join the Japan community

Get regular tips and advice to make the most of your expat life

Latest expat country guides

ArgentinaChileCosta RicaCzech RepublicHungaryPeruSenegalSwedenSwitzerland