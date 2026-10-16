Last June, the government raised visa fees, with the increases taking effect on July 1st. At the time, it noted that rates had not been revised since 1978. The single-entry visa fee jumped from 3,000 to 15,000 yen (€17 to €84), while the multiple-entry visa fee rose from 6,000 to 30,000 yen (€34 to €170).

The Takaichi government is holding firm on its restrictive immigration policy. A new round of visa fee hikes took effect on October 1st, covering visa extension applications and changes of residence status. Before the reform, these cost 6,000 yen (€33) or 5,500 yen if processed online, regardless of the length of stay. Fees are now tied to the duration of stay and can reach as high as 75,000 yen (€420):

Better coverage for workers at retirement age

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is stepping up its support for self-employed workers with children. Both parents are now exempt from contributions to the national pension scheme (kokumin nenkin) until their child's first birthday. Fathers receive a 12-month exemption starting from birth. Mothers receive a 13-month exemption, which also covers the month before delivery.

The government also wants to extend social security coverage to more workers. To do so, it plans to scrap the "1.06 million yen threshold" (€5,900), which currently determines whether employees must enroll in the employees' pension insurance and health insurance schemes. A separate criterion sets the company size threshold at "51 employees or more," and this will be removed as well, gradually, starting in October 2027. The goal is to ensure everyone working at least 20 hours per week is covered by health insurance.

Growing numbers of skilled foreign workers

Facing persistent labor shortages in key sectors of the economy, the Japanese government continues to rely on skilled foreign nationals (the Specified Skilled Worker Visa, introduced in 2019). According to the Japan Immigration Services Agency, the number of holders reached 444,256 as of last June, up 13.8% compared to the end of 2025. As a reminder, the Specified Skilled Worker visa comes in two categories. Category 1 is open to skilled workers, but limits stays in Japan to 5 years. Category 2 is more advantageous, reserved for highly skilled workers, and allows unlimited stays and the right to bring family members. Both categories saw growth: Category 1 rose 11.4% (to 425,961 people), while Category 2 grew 2.3% (to 18,295 people).

The Japan Immigration Services Agency also notes that the number of workers transitioning from Category 1 to Category 2 is rising.

The food processing industry is the largest employer of these skilled and highly skilled expats, accounting for over 100,000 workers. Healthcare comes next with nearly 80,000, followed by industrial manufacturing (over 60,000) and construction (over 50,000). The restaurant industry and agriculture employ around 49,000 and 44,000 expats, respectively.