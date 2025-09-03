Residency programs to attract foreign talent

These programs stem from a clear observation: oil—a historic pillar of Gulf economies and a major draw for foreign workers—can no longer be the sole source of revenue. The diversification outlined in national strategies (Saudi Vision 2030, We the UAE 2031, Qatar National Vision 2030, Oman Vision 2040, and Bahrain Vision 2030) necessitates a rethinking of immigration policy: less oil, but more investors and foreign talent for “green” economies. Even Kuwait, with its Vision 2035, is calling on foreign investors.

These countries' residency schemes share one goal: to make immigration easier for foreign talent and their families. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain offer the Golden Visa (called Golden Residency in Bahrain). Oman has just launched its Golden Visa. Saudi Arabia refers to a “Saudi Green Card,” echoing the U.S. Green Card; its official name is the Saudi Premium Residency Visa.

Read also How to move abroad as a content creator

Simplified residency access for foreign talent in the Middle East

While all of the above countries aim to become more attractive, each has its own vision. Let's take a closer look at the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Bahrain.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE leans on its strong international image and its showcase city, Dubai. According to British consultancy Henley & Partners, the UAE will attract 9,800 millionaires this year—a global record—while other countries, like the UK, risk losing more than 16,000 millionaires this year. Among the reasons for the UAE's success are residency programs and tax policies favorable to wealthy foreigners.

The UAE offers several residency options: the Golden Visa, the “Green Visa” for investors, the “Green Visa” for workers, and a visa for wealthy retirees. More recently, the UAE launched the Blue Visa, a program designed to attract foreign talent working in environmental protection.

One major advantage of these schemes is their long duration, typically 5 to 10 years, with the possibility of renewal. Family sponsorship is also available. Another plus: no sponsor is required. To streamline applications, the UAE introduced the “One Touch” Golden Visa service, an assistance channel that makes expat procedures easier.

Residency programs in the UAE: What are the barriers?

The main hurdle is financial. Self-employed workers must earn at least USD 98,000 per year (AED 360,000). Skilled professionals must earn no less than USD 4,000 per month (AED 15,000).

Investors must remit at least about USD 68,000 in taxes per year (AED 250,000) to the state. Those opting for real estate must purchase property worth at least USD 545,000 (AED 2,000,000). Entrepreneurs face a lower minimum investment—around USD 136,000 (AED 500,000). Foreign retirees must own property worth at least USD 273,000 (AED 1,000,000) or hold savings of the same amount. Their monthly income must not be below USD 5,400 (AED 20,000); the minimum drops to USD 4,000 (AED 15,000) if they live in Dubai.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia intends to rival the ever-popular UAE. It is also banking on its Saudi Premium Residency program to attract foreign talent, notably entrepreneurs, investors, and skilled professionals. The program offers residency of at least 5 years, renewable, with access to permanent residency and fee exemptions for expats and their families. Expat applicants can sponsor family members (parents, spouse, and children under 25).

What are the limitations?

As in the UAE, the chief limitation of these Saudi “Green Cards” is financial. Depending on category, entrepreneurs must secure an investment ranging from USD 106,600 (SAR 4,000) to USD 4,000,000 (SAR 15,000,000) from an approved institution. Investors commit to creating at least 10 jobs during their first two years in Saudi Arabia; their investment will be at least USD 1,860,000 (SAR 7,000,000) over those two years. The permitted sectors for foreign talent are limited to research, healthcare, and science. Depending on position, foreign professionals must earn between about USD 3,700 and USD 9,300 (SAR 14,000–35,000).

There is also an administrative constraint. Foreign talent must submit an employer recommendation letter and prove professional experience (e.g., published research).

Oman

Oman has joined the list of countries offering a Golden Visa. According to its Ministry of Commerce and Industry, launching the Golden Visa will attract investors and wealthy foreigners while diversifying the economy. Its Invest Oman program currently offers two residency types: Tier One and Tier Two. The first has stricter conditions but offers a minimum 10-year residency, renewable. Tier Two grants 5 years, renewable.

Tier One applicants must invest at least USD 1,300,000 (OMR 500,000) in the national economy, purchase property of equivalent value, or create a business employing at least 50 Omani citizens. For Tier Two, the investment or real estate purchase minimum is about USD 650,000 (OMR 250,000).

Bahrain

Bahrain's Golden Residency Visa offers advantages comparable to those of other Gulf powers. Expatriates who have worked in Bahrain for at least 5 years are eligible, provided they earn more than USD 5,306 per month (BHD 2,000). Real estate investors must purchase property worth at least USD 530,555 (BHD 200,000). Retirees and foreign talent (entrepreneurs, researchers, athletes, artists, exceptional talent, etc.) can also apply.

Read also How to join your expat partner abroad

How to choose your residency program?

It all depends on your situation and objectives. Founders and investors will be especially interested in conditions that let them operate freely, often with tax exemptions (the “free zones”).

Free zones: Bahrain scores points

Bahrain stands out by being completely open to foreign entrepreneurship. The entire state is a “free zone”; companies can be owned and developed by foreigners. By comparison, the UAE set aside 40 free zones. In Saudi Arabia, the free zones—called Special Economic Zones—number four. Oman also plans several free zones.

Cost of living: Oman, the most affordable

Another major selection criterion concerns all expatriates and covers family life and the cost of living abroad. Here, Bahrain, the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia all offer family sponsorship. Families generally enjoy the same benefits as the sponsored expatriate (work permits, healthcare, schooling, etc.).

However, visa application fees and the cost of living can determine expats' choices. According to the 2025 Gulf Cost of Living Index, Oman is the most affordable country. The UAE is the most expensive. Next come Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. Oman would be the most affordable destination, whether you relocate solo or with your family. Conversely, costs have surged in the UAE, especially housing. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are emblematic of this spike. The rush of millionaires to these cities explains part of the phenomenon.

It is not possible, however, to choose your future expat destination on a single criterion. Hence, the value of mapping out your project as a whole and surrounding yourself with experts to better weigh the pros and cons of each residency program.