News of the new visa first surfaced on official Chinese government websites back in August, but it largely went unnoticed until its implementation on October 1. Since then, the “K visa” has officially become the new entry pass for foreign professionals. More specifically, it targets individuals who excel in science and technology.

Is this a direct challenge to the American H-1B visa? International media outlets certainly think so. The H-1B, long the preferred visa for U.S. tech giants and start-ups, has come under fire from President Trump. Gone are the days when he praised the program. In September, he signed an executive order that raised the cost of the H-1B to a staggering $100,000. He accused tech firms of hiring “cheap foreign labor” at the expense of American workers—another heavy blow to the tech industry.

China, meanwhile, is capitalizing on the situation by unveiling its K visa, offering several appealing advantages:

No company sponsorship required. Applicants do not need to be hired by a Chinese employer.

Affordable fees, reportedly between $23 and $140, though some outlets note these figures are still awaiting official confirmation.

Multiple entries allowed.

Freedom to start a business, conduct research, or pursue professional development.

Long-term stay authorization.

However, not everyone in China has welcomed the move. Many young graduates have voiced frustration, especially as official statistics show youth unemployment hovering around 20%. The government has attempted to ease public anger by presenting the visa as a sign of the country's openness to the world. Officials also point out that China faces a shortage of around 30 million skilled workers in high-tech sectors—a gap the K visa is intended to help fill.