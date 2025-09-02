Visas for influencers

The good news is that yes, there are programs that can work for influencers. The first option that comes to mind is the now-popular digital nomad visa.

Since the pandemic, enthusiasm for digital nomadism has grown rapidly. More and more countries are adopting the model, offering visas that typically last six months to a year, sometimes renewable. “Digital nomads” refers to anyone working in digital industries, which includes content creators. Your activity as a content creator, therefore, falls within this framework. Spain, Mauritius, Japan, Italy, and Estonia are among the countries welcoming expat influencers through digital nomad visas.

Other countries offer similar programs. Thailand, for example, has introduced a Media & Film Crew Visa, intended for media workers and film production teams (movies, commercials, etc.). This visa ranges from three months to one year. Applicants must submit an approval letter from the Film Office under Thailand's Tourism Department. The drawback, however, is clear: while this may work for film creators, it does not fit influencers specializing in food, travel, or careers abroad.

Some countries have gone even further by creating visas specifically for influencers. These include the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States, and, more recently, Vietnam.

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Determined to remain one of the world's most attractive destinations for expats, the UAE has continued to expand the categories eligible for its Golden Visa—from athletes and students to, more recently, content creators and professionals in the creative industries. Specifically designed for influencers, this visa streamlines the process for those who can demonstrate a stable income.

Dubai, the UAE's showcase city, has also launched a Cultural Visa. If you're under contract with international brands, the Freelance Visa may be more suitable. For influencers hesitant to commit long-term, the UAE also offers the Virtual Working Program—a kind of digital nomad visa that lets you try life in the UAE while working remotely for a foreign company or clients.

Vietnam

Vietnam has embarked on a major visa reform to attract both tourists and foreign residents. Key measures include:

Visa exemptions for expats contributing to the economy, such as investors, entrepreneurs, and those active in cultural and artistic industries.

Modernized communication campaigns focused on social media, in partnership with international influencers.

Top influencers will be eligible for extra benefits. Inspired by the UAE, Vietnam has proposed a visa exemption of up to five years for influencers with over one million followers, as well as for investors, scientists, engineers, mathematicians, athletes, and artists. The government has also floated the idea of a digital nomad visa. For now, however, nothing has been finalized—the proposal is still under review by the Ministry of Justice.

United States

The US does not offer an “influencer visa,” but it does have programs that influencers can use.

The B-1 (business) visa allows attendance at conferences, seminars, and business meetings in the US, but does not permit employment with an American company or professional activity. Many influencers still use this visa to grow their business in the US while avoiding legal immigration processes. Others go even further, using a B-2 tourist visa, which is even riskier. Both are incompatible with influencer activity and carry heavy penalties if misused.

Instead, influencers are advised to apply for temporary visas or long-term programs that can lead to permanent residency, depending on their objectives, type of work, and eligibility.

Visa options for influencers in the US

Influencers with an established career—large audiences, reliable clients, and steady revenue—are best suited to apply for the O-1 or P-3 visas.

O-1A: for individuals with extraordinary ability in sciences, business, education, or sports.

O-1B: for individuals with extraordinary ability in the arts, broadly defined. The catch: O-1B applicants must be sponsored by a US agent or company.

The P-3 visa is for artists and entertainers. Influencers performing live shows, streaming tours, or otherwise engaging in entertainment may qualify, as long as their content is considered “unique,” “interesting,” and “culturally enriching.” They must also be in the US to participate in a cultural event.

Unlike the B-1 visa, both O-1 and P-3 visas allow influencers to monetize their stay through American sponsors, brand deals, or new contracts.

For those seeking permanent residency, the EB-1A visa targets individuals with “extraordinary ability” (similar to O visas) but goes further by granting eligibility for a Green Card.

How to choose the right visa as an influencer?

Start by clarifying your goals:

What kind of content do you create?

How long do you plan to stay?

Are your revenues regular and stable?

Do you have a specific country in mind?

Avoid the mistake some influencers make of traveling on tourist visas. If the host country does not offer an influencer-specific visa, check whether it has a digital nomad option.Read the eligibility criteria carefully.

Calling yourself an influencer is not enough—immigration authorities set their own definitions and requirements, often including proof of income. Note that digital nomad visas usually require foreign-based income only.

Be a genuine expert in your niche. You must prove the value you bring. While some influencers are generalists, others focus on specialized fields—permaculture, expat finance, gaming, pet care, parenting, or overseas careers. Targeted expertise can help build a loyal audience and strengthen your case. Authenticity is essential, especially in technical or niche sectors.

Finally, remember: “influencer” and “expat influencer” are not legal statuses. If you are self-employed, you will generally be recognized as a sole proprietor. Depending on your activity, you may also establish a company. Always check that your business structure matches the visa program you're applying for.