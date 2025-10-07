Mission Visa: the ultra-flexible work permit

Flexibility and openness to global talent — these are the guiding principles behind the UAE's new Mission Visa, also known as the Mission Work Permit. This initiative enables the country to better align labor demand and supply, particularly for short-term professional needs.

Many companies have temporary projects or trial periods that don't justify going through lengthy work permit procedures. The Mission Visa fills that gap — a short-term work authorization designed for limited contracts or probationary assignments.

There are two main types of Mission Visas:

The “Special Mission” entry permit

This permit is designed for expatriates visiting the UAE for a short, specific assignment. It's valid for 16 days only and cannot be renewed or extended. It is issued by the Department of Naturalization and Foreign Affairs.

The “Mission” work permit

Issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), this version lasts 60 days, extendable up to 90 days. It suits professionals hired for slightly longer projects or trial periods. The foreign worker signs an employment contract and receives a temporary work authorization valid in the UAE.

Common rules

Both Mission Visa types share the same eligibility criteria:

Only employers can apply — foreign workers cannot sponsor themselves.

The worker must be outside the UAE at the time of recruitment.

The employer must be registered with MOHRE and comply with government regulations, including quotas for foreign labor.

The visa must be used strictly for short-term assignments and not diverted from its intended purpose.

Can freelancers apply for a Mission Visa?

No. Both versions of the Mission Visa are reserved for employees. Self-employed expatriates cannot sponsor themselves under this scheme — they must be sponsored by a UAE-based company.

Currently, the permit applies to five key sectors: information technology, consulting, design, engineering, and construction.

Fast-track process

Both permits follow similar procedures. The UAE authorities promise a quick turnaround, typically 5 to 7 business days. Applicants must hold a valid passport (valid for at least six months) and undergo a medical examination. Depending on the profession, relevant certificates (degree, license, or authorization) may be required.

Visa fees range from AED 500 to AED 1,000 (approximately USD 136–272), depending on the company's classification under MOHRE. In principle, the employer covers the visa costs.

Read also Dubai introduces new mandatory medical tests for visa applications

Four new Visit Visas

How can a country attract more professionals from booming sectors like entertainment, tourism, or artificial intelligence? The UAE's answer: four brand-new Visit Visa categories, unveiled on September 29, 2025.

AI Specialist Visa

As its name suggests, this visa targets top artificial intelligence experts. Eligible professionals must be sponsored by a company in the sector and can receive either a single-entry or multiple-entry visa.

Cruise Tourism Visa

To expand its cruise tourism industry, the UAE needs more flexible international labor. The cruise tourism visa, valid for multiple entries, aims to support staffing needs for maritime tourism operations and attract more visitors to its ports.

Event Visa

The UAE wants to host major global business and cultural events — from conferences and festivals to sports and educational gatherings. To make this easier, the Event Visa has been created for foreign professionals and participants in these events. Applicants will be sponsored by event organizers based in the UAE.

Entertainment Visa

Following the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, the UAE continues its push to become a regional hub for gaming and entertainment. The new Entertainment Visa is designed for professionals attending or participating in events, conventions, or activities linked to these industries. Sponsorship is handled by event organizers based in the UAE.

New rules to protect divorced or widowed expatriate women

What happens when a foreign resident loses her marital status through divorce or widowhood? Until recently, many expatriate women feared losing their residency rights or even facing expulsion. In response, the UAE has introduced new visa rules to protect divorced and widowed expatriates, allowing them to remain legally in the country under specific conditions.

Residency permits

Foreign women previously married to Emirati citizens may now apply to retain their residence permit within six months of the divorce or the spouse's death.

Foreign women previously married to non-Emiratis can also apply for continued residency under similar conditions:

The request must be filed within six months of the divorce or death.

The applicant must have been sponsored by her spouse.

She must reside in the UAE at the time of application.

To sponsor her children, she must have legal custody of them.

Crucially, the new rules now allow divorced or widowed expatriates to renew their residence permits independently, without a sponsor — a major step forward for women's rights.

A milestone for women's rights

Legal experts have praised this reform, noting that under the previous system, visa renewal was left to judicial discretion, often creating insecurity for women and their children. The new rules give them greater autonomy and stability, allowing time to plan their future without fearing deportation. Many expatriate women have welcomed the change, describing it as both reassuring and liberating.

Visiting family and friends made easier

The visa reforms also make it easier to visit relatives and friends living in the UAE. Residents can now sponsor their close ones under specific income requirements:

To sponsor immediate family members (parents or first-degree relatives), residents must earn at least AED 4,000 per month (USD 1,090).

To sponsor second- or third-degree relatives, the minimum monthly income increases to AED 8,000 (USD 2,180).

Sponsoring friends requires a monthly income of AED 15,000 (USD 4,085).

These measures aim to make family reunions easier while ensuring financial stability for sponsors.

Useful links:

Visitor visas in the UAE

Work permits in the UAE