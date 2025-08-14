Menu
Dubai introduces new mandatory medical tests for visa applications

Written byAsaël Häzaqon 14 August 2025

Since the end of July, Dubai has made new medical tests a requirement for obtaining a visa, whether it's a first application or a renewal. These examinations apply to foreign adults moving to Dubai for work, as well as those already living there.

Under the new 2025 Public Health Law, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has been given expanded powers. Health checks will now be more rigorous, targeting contagious diseases and infections, drug prevention, mental health concerns, and the health of young people, seniors, and pregnant women. The medical tests are part of this initiative and are mandatory for all visa applications and renewals, as well as for driver's licenses, residence permits, and work permits.

Expatriates must visit a DHA-approved clinic to take the test. Not following the procedure can lead to fines ranging from 500 to 1 million UAE dirhams, rising to 2 million for repeat offenses. Authorities say the move aims to strengthen “health security” in the city. Further measures and details may be announced in the coming weeks.
 

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

