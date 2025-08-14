Under the new 2025 Public Health Law, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has been given expanded powers. Health checks will now be more rigorous, targeting contagious diseases and infections, drug prevention, mental health concerns, and the health of young people, seniors, and pregnant women. The medical tests are part of this initiative and are mandatory for all visa applications and renewals, as well as for driver's licenses, residence permits, and work permits.

Expatriates must visit a DHA-approved clinic to take the test. Not following the procedure can lead to fines ranging from 500 to 1 million UAE dirhams, rising to 2 million for repeat offenses. Authorities say the move aims to strengthen “health security” in the city. Further measures and details may be announced in the coming weeks.

