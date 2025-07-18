No Golden Visa for crypto investors

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially shut down rumors about a so-called “Crypto Golden Visa.” Contrary to recent claims, there are no plans to introduce a visa pathway specifically for cryptocurrency investors.

The speculation centered on The Open Network (TON), a blockchain ecosystem that allegedly offered Emirati Golden Visas based solely on crypto holdings—sidestepping the usual requirements such as real estate investment, minimum income, or specialized qualifications. Following these claims, TON's token surged 13% in value.

However, the UAE's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has confirmed that TON is not a regulated entity in the country. Officials have dismissed the rumors as entirely false and reaffirmed that the only legitimate routes to obtaining a Golden Visa are through government-authorized programs. Any suggestion otherwise is misleading.

Major visa reform coming August 10

The UAE is also introducing four new visa categories and updating several existing rules as part of a broader immigration reform set to take effect on August 10. The changes aim to attract high-value professionals, encourage tourism, and tighten certain entry and sponsorship conditions.

The four new visa categories:

AI Professional Visa: Created to attract artificial intelligence experts for short-term projects or assignments.

Event Visa: Simplifies the entry process for international participants in conferences, exhibitions, and other events.

Gaming Business Activities Visa: Targets professionals and entrepreneurs in the gaming sector, supporting the UAE's ambition to become a gaming hub.

Tourist Visa for Cruises and Yachts: Makes it easier for tourists arriving by cruise ship or pleasure boat to enter the country.

Other changes

Currently, applicants for the Business Opportunity Exploration Visa are not required to prove financial stability. As of August 10, that will change. All applicants—regardless of their qualifications or experience—must demonstrate they have the financial means to support the business activity they plan to undertake in the UAE.

The reforms will also ease some conditions for residents wishing to sponsor visits from relatives or friends, while introducing new financial requirements.

Educational requirement removed: Sponsors are no longer required to hold a professional diploma recognized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. Updated income thresholds based on relationship degree:

4,000 AED per month to sponsor a first-degree relative

8,000 AED per month for a second- or third-degree relative

15,000 AED per month to sponsor a friend

These changes reflect the UAE's effort to modernize and streamline its immigration framework while safeguarding its regulatory integrity.