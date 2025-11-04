The law introduces stricter immigration requirements, limiting access to the Portuguese labor market to highly qualified foreign professionals. The previous visa has been replaced by a new “highly qualified job-seeking visa.”

For foreign workers, the situation remains uncertain. The new system cannot yet be implemented, as the necessary decree has not been issued. In practice, this means that candidates whose appointments were cancelled have no current recourse. They must wait until the new framework takes effect, and only if they meet the tougher eligibility criteria.

The upcoming decree will define the specific requirements for obtaining a highly qualified job-seeking visa. Applicants should expect to prove their professional qualifications, as the government has already mentioned the need for “specific technical skills.” The law also tightens the conditions for family reunification, making it harder for foreign residents to bring relatives to Portugal.

Stricter rules for acquiring Portuguese nationality

On October 28, the Portuguese government announced a new reform to further regulate the naturalization process. Lacking a parliamentary majority, the right-wing government reached an agreement with the far-right party to advance the reform. The new measures include longer waiting periods before applicants can obtain citizenship. The leader of the far-right party Chega praised the move, declaring that it would make Portugal “the country where it is the most difficult to obtain nationality.”

