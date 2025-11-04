Menu
Portugal ends job-seeking visa for foreign workers

Written byAsaël Häzaqon 04 November 2025

Portugal has abruptly suspended its work seeker visa. A new law, published on October 22, 2025, officially ends the job-seeking visa program. The decision took immediate effect: all existing applications and scheduled appointments were cancelled by the government the following day.

The law introduces stricter immigration requirements, limiting access to the Portuguese labor market to highly qualified foreign professionals. The previous visa has been replaced by a new “highly qualified job-seeking visa.”

For foreign workers, the situation remains uncertain. The new system cannot yet be implemented, as the necessary decree has not been issued. In practice, this means that candidates whose appointments were cancelled have no current recourse. They must wait until the new framework takes effect, and only if they meet the tougher eligibility criteria.

The upcoming decree will define the specific requirements for obtaining a highly qualified job-seeking visa. Applicants should expect to prove their professional qualifications, as the government has already mentioned the need for “specific technical skills.” The law also tightens the conditions for family reunification, making it harder for foreign residents to bring relatives to Portugal.

Stricter rules for acquiring Portuguese nationality

On October 28, the Portuguese government announced a new reform to further regulate the naturalization process. Lacking a parliamentary majority, the right-wing government reached an agreement with the far-right party to advance the reform. The new measures include longer waiting periods before applicants can obtain citizenship. The leader of the far-right party Chega praised the move, declaring that it would make Portugal “the country where it is the most difficult to obtain nationality.”
 

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

