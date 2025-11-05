Employers are now required to register on the online platform and wait for their identity to be verified via the ThaiID application. Foreign applicants must also register through ThaiID before they can access the e-Work Permit system.

At this stage, the e-Work Permit is still in its trial phase. The government has already acknowledged potential processing delays while the system becomes fully operational. Further clarification is expected—particularly regarding processing timelines.

For expatriates, the required documents remain unchanged for now: academic qualifications and professional experience, a medical certificate, and a valid job offer. More details are expected to follow as the rollout progresses.

