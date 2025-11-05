Menu
Thailand makes online work permits mandatory for foreign workers

Expat news
online visa application
seventyfourimages / Envato Elements
Written byAsaël Häzaqon 05 November 2025

The Thai government has launched an ambitious plan to simplify and modernize visa and work permit processes. The goals are clear: reduce paperwork, streamline procedures, enable real-time tracking, and speed up responses.

Employers are now required to register on the online platform and wait for their identity to be verified via the ThaiID application. Foreign applicants must also register through ThaiID before they can access the e-Work Permit system.

At this stage, the e-Work Permit is still in its trial phase. The government has already acknowledged potential processing delays while the system becomes fully operational. Further clarification is expected—particularly regarding processing timelines.

For expatriates, the required documents remain unchanged for now: academic qualifications and professional experience, a medical certificate, and a valid job offer. More details are expected to follow as the rollout progresses.

Useful link:

Thai Visa

The Economic Times - Thailand to introduce mandatory online work permit system from October 13

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/nri/work/thailand-to-introduce-mandatory-online-work-permit-system-from-october-13/articleshow/124470871.cms

Y Axis - Thailand Introduces Online Work Permit Portal for Foreign Workers from October 13

https://pl.y-axis.com/news/thailand-introduces-online-work-permit-portal-for-foreign-workers-from-october-13/

Siam Legal - Thailand's New E-Work Permit System 2025

https://www.siam-legal.com/thailand-law/thailands-new-e-work-permit-system-2025/

Visas
Thailand
About

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

