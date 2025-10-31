Tougher path to permanent residency

Permanent residency will now have to be earned. On September 29, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, appointed earlier that month on September 5, announced new, stricter conditions for obtaining permanent resident status. Having a stable job, a clean criminal record, excellent English skills, and paying all social contributions will no longer be enough.

Applicants will also be required to demonstrate that they do not receive any public assistance, that they participate in volunteer work, that they are fully integrated into British society, and that they have resided in the country for at least ten years, up from the current five.

A member of Blue Labour, the party's conservative wing, Mahmood fully embraces what she calls a “rightward shift,” aimed at countering the rise of far-right leader Nigel Farage and his Reform UK party.

A new shortage occupation list

To address labour shortages, the government has released an initial list of 82 “crucial jobs” recommended by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC). These professions make up the Temporary Shortage List, a new immigration route designed to attract foreign workers to fill key vacancies.

Sectors affected include information technology, science, logistics, healthcare, the arts, banking and finance, industry, construction, plumbing, and more.

Examples of crucial jobs: plumbers, plasterers, painters and decorators, musicians, artists, data analysts, financial account managers, translators, medical and dental technicians, IT operations technicians, engineering technicians, logistics managers, and welders. For each selected occupation, the MAC has proposed a targeted process allowing only temporary work permits lasting three to five years. Employers will be required to submit a detailed plan for recruiting and training expatriate staff, who must also meet minimum English-language requirements.

This first list is not final—the government plans further debate before confirming the definitive shortage occupation list. The second phase is expected in July 2026, when more professions may be added.

New language requirements

“Learn English or leave.” That's the message behind a new immigration bill unveiled on October 14, which introduces a stricter English language testing system for visa applicants. All applicants will now be required to take an English test assessing speaking, listening, and writing skills at a minimum of Level A (elementary). The exam must be conducted by an officially accredited examiner approved by the Home Office, and results, whether successful or not, will be included in the overall visa assessment.

According to the government, the reform is essential: “It is impossible to immigrate to a country without knowing its language.”

Those applying for a Skilled Worker visa, High Potential Individual (HPI) visa, or Scale-up visa, which allows professionals to join high-growth UK companies, will need to demonstrate Level B2 (independent) proficiency.

The bill also proposes an expansion of the HPI visa program, increasing the annual quota to 8,000 candidates for the 2025–2026 academic year.

Limits on post-study work visas and higher financial requirements

Starting in January 2027, international graduates will have 18 months, instead of two years, to find a postgraduate-level job after completing their studies. The government argues that too many graduates fail to secure suitable employment within the current timeframe. Financial requirements for international students will also increase to £1,171 per month (up from £1,136) for study periods of up to nine months, based on estimates outside London.