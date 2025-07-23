Healthcare roles removed from visa eligibility

Starting July 22, only foreign nationals who already hold a Skilled Worker visa will be able to renew it. New applicants in affected roles will no longer qualify. Healthcare professionals will be among the hardest hit. Dental nurses, dental hygienists, and dental technicians will no longer qualify for a Skilled Worker visa. (Dentists remain exempt from this restriction.) These roles are being removed from both the Temporary Shortage Occupation List and the Immigration Salary List.

The government says these jobs no longer meet the updated skill requirements for immigration. As a result, new applications in these roles will not be accepted. However, professionals already in the UK on valid visas before July 22 will retain their rights and status.

The National Health Service (NHS) has described the changes as a “radical” shift in immigration policy — one that could have a profound impact on recruitment and staffing across the public health system.

Read also UK family visa rules under scrutiny

Limited options for lower-skilled workers

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has framed the reforms as a complete reset of the UK's immigration rules. While the changes clearly favor highly skilled and high-earning professionals — in line with trends in many developed countries — they do not completely shut the door on lower-skilled foreign workers.

Some lower-skilled roles will still be accessible through the Temporary Shortage Occupation List, which allows employers to fill critical vacancies with foreign staff until the end of 2026. However, workers entering the UK through this route will not be allowed to bring family members or dependents with them.

Even as many jobs are being cut from the visa system, the government has opened pathways for certain “strategic” sectors. These include:

Technology: IT support staff, lab technicians, engineers

Finance and Marketing: HR managers, accountants, sales professionals

Creative Industries: Dancers, writers, photographers, ticketing agents

Employers in these fields are being encouraged to invest in training programs to retain their ability to hire foreign workers beyond 2026. However, the government has yet to outline how these training initiatives will work or how they'll be evaluated.