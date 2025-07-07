Since 2024, couples applying for a UK family visa must meet a minimum income requirement of £29,000, up from the previous threshold of £18,600. However, only income from UK-based employment or self-employment is fully considered. While some non-employment income—such as pensions or rental earnings—may also count, the overall criteria make it challenging for many couples to qualify. As a result, numerous families remain separated and unable to meet the strict financial conditions.

The former Sunak government had planned to raise the threshold even further, to £38,700. However, the Labour government, led by Keir Starmer, has frozen the requirement and tasked the MAC with reviewing the policy. The aim is to balance the UK's economic interests and residents' right to family life. The committee points out that income thresholds in other countries are typically lower, for example, £18,182 in France.

In its findings, published on 10 June, the MAC advises against raising the threshold any further and even suggests reducing it to around £23,000 or £25,000. It also recommends greater flexibility in calculating income, including recognizing earnings from foreign employers, not just those based in the UK.

