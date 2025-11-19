Resident cards extended from 3 to 10 years

A new royal decree has made a major change: the maximum validity period of an expatriate resident card is no longer limited to 3 years. It can now last up to 10 years from the date the residency permit is issued or renewed.

An important clarification: this 10-year maximum will not apply to all residence categories. The government will soon specify which groups of foreigners are eligible. Early analysis suggests that investors and highly skilled foreign professionals are expected to be among the first to benefit. Long-term expatriate residents may also be included in the new provisions.

This reform brings several advantages:

Time savings for both expatriates and the administration

A simplified renewal process

Greater stability for foreign professionals—around 1.8 million expatriates work in Oman

Increased attractiveness, as longer residency terms and lighter procedures are likely to draw in more foreign talent

New rules for foreign companies and expat workers

Another initiative linked to Oman Vision 2040 is the country's ongoing “Omanization” strategy, also known as the policy of nationalizing the workforce. Two primary measures aim to support job opportunities for Omani citizens while improving transparency.

Mandatory hiring of Omani workers

According to Ministry decision No. 411/2025, any company with foreign capital must hire at least one Omani employee during its first year of operation. Existing businesses have six months to comply with this new requirement.

These six months are counted from:

the issuance of a new work permit,

the renewal of an existing permit, or

the renewal of the company's commercial registration.

This Omani employee must also be registered with the Social Protection Fund. This registration serves both as proof that the employer has indeed hired a local worker and ensures contributions to Oman's social security system.

Greater mobility for expat workers

The Ministry of Labour has introduced a new rule to enhance the mobility of expat workers and promote flexible employment arrangements. From now on, any foreign worker whose employment contract is not registered within 30 days of renewing their work permit is automatically free to switch employers.

The rule takes effect immediately and applies to all categories of foreign workers. It is also meant to strengthen protections for expatriates by reminding employers to comply with administrative deadlines. The ministry warns that non-compliance may lead to administrative penalties and harm the company's reputation.