Canada

To work and become a permanent resident of Canada, you will typically have to apply to the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), especially if you are a skilled worker. You will need to create a profile with the federal government first, and then apply directly to a province like Ontario, Alberta, or Saskatchewan. Note that each province has its own requirements. If you are approved, you will receive a Nomination Certificate.

This certificate lets you apply to the federal government for a work permit or permanent residence. Some provinces may provide supporting documents to help with a temporary permit, but you must have federal approval before starting your job.

To work as a freelancer, you will need to apply to your intended province through the entrepreneur or self-employed route rather than the standard skilled worker path. Requirements may vary by province.

Australia

Technically, you do not apply for a work permit in Australia. Instead, you will have to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) through the national SkillSelect system, an online portal that calculates your points score based on factors such as age and work history. You will have to provide detailed personal information, including your work history and English test results, and indicate whether you are interested in a state or territory nomination. Some states also require a separate registration of interest through their own migration program.

Each state and territory goes through the pool of candidates and pulls out the ones they want. If you are picked, they will send you an Invitation to Apply. You will usually have 60 days to respond and prove everything you claimed in your EOI. If you cannot back up your claims with documents, your application will be refused immediately.

Freelancers and self-employed applicants must apply for state nomination and provide evidence of their self-employment, such as client contracts and tax returns.

Switzerland

If you want to work in Switzerland, your company gets the ball rolling by applying to the Cantonal Labor Market Authority. This is a regional government office in every canton that manages its own allocation of work permits, based on local needs. Your potential employer will need to prove they could not find a Swiss or EU (European Union) candidate to fill the role.

There are annual quotas for non-EU/EFTA (European Free Trade Association) nationals, which the government resets each January. Once a specific canton reaches its limit, the door is effectively closed until the following year.

Freelancers need to apply to the cantonal authorities with a business plan demonstrating how their self-employment will serve the economic interests of the region.

Belgium

In Belgium, typically, your employer applies to the region you want to work in on your behalf. They will have to submit proof of the job offer, your qualifications and a medical certificate through a regional online portal.

Each region decides whether to grant a work permit based on its own shortage occupation lists or a labor market test. If the region approves your application, the federal government will quickly send you the Single Permit, the card that acts as both your work and residence visa.

To work as a freelancer, you must apply for a Professional Card from the region where you plan to be based. You will have to prove what economic value your business brings to the area.

Austria

The country has a shortage occupation list at the national level, which specifies which roles need filling and takes regional labor market needs into account. You can seek a permit if your job is on the national list and you have enough points. Applications are processed in the state where you intend to work, and local labor market conditions are considered.

In either case, you will be applying for the Red-White-Red Card, a combined work and residency permit. Your application will be reviewed by the regional branch of the Public Employment Service in the state where you want to work. If you are approved, your permit is typically valid for up to 24 months and tied to a specific employer.

If you're a freelancer, apply for the Self-Employed key Worker card. As part of the process, the regional labor office will need to verify that your business has a macroeconomic benefit to the specific state.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE has a decentralized system, so your company will either apply to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation if it is a mainland company or to the specific Free Zone authority.

There are more than 40 free zones in the UAE, which are independent jurisdictions that manage their own work permits. This includes hubs such as Dubai Internet City for tech and Jebel Ali Free Zone for logistics. Note that a work permit for a free zone might not allow you to work for a company in the same city.

Freelancers must apply for a Freelance Permit from a designated Free Zone or a Federal Green Visa.

What you should know before applying

In some countries, such as Belgium and Switzerland, regional approval is just the first step. Even if the state accepts your application, your file usually moves to a federal office for a security and residency check.

Always check regional shortage lists. Just because your job isn't in demand nationally doesn't mean the door is closed at a local level.

Residency is often strictly tied to your work permit in decentralized systems. If you quit or are fired, you may only have a short window to find an employer willing to restart your regional application.

Many work permits at the state level require you to live and work there for a set period. Moving to a different city or state before this time is up may put your residency at risk. Always double-check the rules.

For some countries, regional labor offices may only operate in the local language. So if you do not speak it, you may need to hire someone to translate everything.

Ensure that your documents are certified in accordance with the rules of the state, province, or canton you are applying to. Any error, no matter how small, could jeopardize your application.