As its name suggests, the Specific Purpose Work Visa (SPWV) allows foreign nationals to come to New Zealand for a clearly defined purpose. On the one hand, applicants gain valuable international work experience. On the other hand, they help meet a specific workforce need for a New Zealand employer. This approach also enables New Zealand to bring in the right workers at the right time.

Industries covered by the SPWV

The visa primarily targets sectors heavily influenced by seasonal and weather conditions, including tourism and other roles connected to nature and the environment (such as ski instructors, festival staff, reforestation workers, performers, etc.).

Other industries may also be included when employers need workers for a specialised assignment or a clearly identified project. However, separate work permits already exist for agriculture, fish farming, horticulture, and viticulture.

Key features of the 2026 SPWV

Unlike last year, the 2026 SPWV season will operate continuously throughout the year, depending on employers' specific projects. This should give international candidates more opportunities to apply.

That said, the purpose of the visa remains the same: it is a temporary work visa intended for a role that meets a specific need or addresses an urgent situation. Employers must demonstrate that hiring overseas workers is necessary and must commit to offering fair pay. If required, they must also obtain accreditation before publishing the job offer.

Requirements for applicants

To be eligible, you must meet the following conditions:

The job offer must be clearly defined: you must know exactly what mission you are applying for.

You must have the skills and experience needed to carry out that mission.

You must provide proof that your health condition allows you to perform the job.

You must agree to work strictly within the limits of your visa and leave New Zealand once your assignment ends.

Useful link:

Apply for the SPWV

