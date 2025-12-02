Valid for four years, the Business Investor Work Visa is designed for expats who plan to buy into or take over an already established business in the country. It is not a start-up visa. Rather, it aims to support New Zealand businesses, boost economic activity, and offer foreign investors a pathway to permanent residence. The new visa replaces the former Entrepreneur Work Visa, which was widely criticized for its heavy administrative burden and never gained traction.

Not every business qualifies. Convenience stores, franchise outlets, fast-food chains, home-based operations, and immigration consultancy firms are excluded from the program.

Key benefits of the Business Investor Work Visa

Successful applicants may sponsor their spouse and dependent children, provided they can demonstrate sufficient financial capacity—at least NZD 500,000.

To qualify, applicants must:

Invest in a business that has been operating for at least five years.

Commit NZD 1 million to NZD 2 million in investment capital.

NZD 1 million: potential access to permanent residence after three years. NZD 2 million: fast-track access to permanent residence after one year.

Have entrepreneurial experience, such as having previously employed at least five full-time staff or having generated at least NZD 1 million in annual revenue.

Identify the New Zealand business they intend to buy and run. The government is especially targeting small private enterprises, many of which are owned by older business owners preparing for retirement. Allowing foreign investors to take over these firms helps preserve viable businesses, protect jobs, and even create new ones.

Be 55 years old or younger.

Pathway to permanent residence

To maintain eligibility for permanent residence, investors must: