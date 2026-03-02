Germany's historic skills shortage

Germany has been facing a severe shortage of skilled workers for many years. The gap is visible across many sectors, including healthcare, engineering, information technology and skilled trades, and is driven by a rapidly aging population and a declining birth rate, among other factors. In 2022, the labor shortage reached an all-time high with close to two million vacant positions across the country, according to the Institute for Employment Research (IAB). Experts warn the situation could worsen in the coming years as the baby boomer generation enters retirement.

To address the problem, the government updated the Skilled Immigration Act in 2024 to make it easier for workers, including those with vocational and non-academic training, to enter the German labor market. One of the most significant changes was the introduction of the new Opportunity Card, known as the Chancenkarte. This is a points-based visa designed to attract skilled workers from non-EU countries who want to move to Germany to find work.

Under the Opportunity Card system, applicants must meet certain minimum requirements. These typically include a recognized university degree or a completed vocational qualification of at least two years, as well as basic language skills and proof of financial means. Points are awarded for factors such as professional experience, language ability, age, and ties to Germany. Successful applicants can stay in the country for up to one year to search for employment and are also permitted to work part-time or take part in trial employment during that period.

While Germany still requires proof of formal qualifications, the reforms represent a clear shift toward valuing practical skills and work experience alongside academic credentials. For workers with vocational training or substantial professional experience in high-demand fields, the new rules significantly lower the barriers to entering the German job market.

An increasing trend

Germany is far from the only country looking to attract skilled talent by prioritizing professional experience over formal university degrees. Australia, Canada, and New Zealand are among the other nations overhauling their immigration systems. As with Germany, the reasons for this change are largely the same and include unprecedented demand for workers in technical sectors, fewer young people entering certain fields, and a mismatch between available local skills and employers' needs. These countries are responding by expanding points-based visa programs, creating specialized shortage occupation lists, and relaxing entry rules for those who can prove their expertise.

Focused recruitment

In Canada, the government has made significant changes to its flagship Express Entry system, shifting the focus more clearly to candidates with work experience in high-demand fields such as education, healthcare and skilled trades. Instead of inviting candidates with the highest number of points, Canada is increasingly using targeted, category-based draws that focus on specific occupations facing labor shortages. Under this system, eligible candidates can be invited even if their total number of points is lower.

The goal is to better align immigration selection with real labor market needs, particularly in sectors where employers are struggling to find workers domestically. University degrees are still valued within the system, but reforms reflect a growing emphasis on practical experience and specific demand rather than on academic credentials alone.

Meanwhile, Denmark has lowered the salary threshold for work permits for citizens of 16 non-EU countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, Ukraine, India and Brazil. This may make it easier for companies to recruit workers in sectors facing labor shortages, including roles that don't require a university degree. The new threshold is DKK 300,000 (approx. $USD 46,500) annually, compared to the previous DKK 514,000 (approx. $USD 80,000).

Long-standing pathways

While some countries are only just now making these changes to their immigration rules, others have long-standing programs designed to attract workers with relevant skills, not just those with university degrees.

In Australia, Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) is an assessment process that recognizes skills developed through experience. Through it, foreign workers can have their existing skills assessed, and in some cases, mapped against Australian qualification standards. As a result, experienced workers may be able to bypass degree requirements by demonstrating expertise gained through employment.

Likewise, New Zealand has maintained its Green List for years, which includes skilled workers in high-demand roles, including trades like plumbing and electrical work, as well as some management positions, such as dairy farming. The list is regularly reviewed and updated to reflect the country's changing needs.

For many roles under the Skilled Worker visa in the UK, individuals do not always need a university degree, provided they have relevant skills and professional experience at a specific level and meet English language requirements.

In these countries, the rules are relatively simple. If you can prove you have the relevant skills gained through years of employment, your lack of a degree is not a barrier to entry.

Turning experience into opportunity

The world is moving toward a more holistic view of talent, one that is not defined solely by the letters after your name. If you are considering working abroad and are concerned about not having a formal degree, don't let that stop you. As labor needs change in many countries, professional experience is becoming just as important and valuable as an academic diploma.

A good starting point is to check the shortage occupation lists for your target country. If your profession appears on these lists, there is a probability that the government will waive traditional degree requirements in favor of proven expertise. And that is going to be one of the keys. You must be able to demonstrate your expertise. You can do this with letters from employers/clients, certifications or licenses obtained through professional training industry bodies and a portfolio of work or tax records that demonstrate years of active employment in your field. Careers are often built on what you can do, and years of professional and real-world experiences can often open doors that a degree cannot.