Finland's amended Aliens Act has raised the bar for applicants seeking a permanent residence permit (P permit). The reform also comes with higher processing fees: €380 for online applications and €600 for paper submissions, which is a 58% increase for paper applications.

What's changing

The minimum continuous residence period required to apply for permanent residence has been extended from four to six years.

Applicants must now demonstrate language proficiency at level B1 in either Finnish or Swedish. This corresponds to an “independent user” level under the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

Candidates must also prove that they have been in paid employment for at least two years.

Exceptions

Foreign nationals who are considered well integrated may still apply after four years of residence, provided they meet one of the following three conditions:

Hold a Master's or Doctoral degree recognized by Finnish authorities and have at least two years of professional experience.

Earn an annual income of at least €40,000.

Demonstrate language proficiency at level B2 (upper intermediate) and have three years of professional experience in Finland.

Other exceptions

Refugees whose status has been officially recognized by Finland retain their existing rights.

Children under 18 will continue to benefit from their parents' residence permit status.