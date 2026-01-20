Visa bonds: an expanding list of countries

In August 2025, the Trump administration announced the introduction of so-called “visa bonds” to reduce visa overstays. In practical terms, this means applicants must pay a financial deposit when applying for a visa. Business and tourist visas (B-1 and B-2) are also subject to this requirement.

The bond may be refunded if the visa application is denied or, if approved, once the traveler has fully complied with the terms of their visa. Paying the bond does not guarantee that a visa will be granted. Set deliberately high, between $5,000 and $15,000, the amount is intended to deter abuse. US authorities specify that the exact bond amount is determined by the consulate during the visa interview.

In 2025, a first group of countries, including Gambia, Malawi and Zambia, was made subject to visa bonds. Since January, 25 additional countries have been added, mainly in Africa, Latin America and South Asia. These include Algeria, Bhutan, Cape Verde, Nepal, Venezuela, Senegal and Cuba. In total, nationals of 38 countries are now required to pay a visa bond to enter the United States.

Useful link:

Full list of countries subject to visa bond requirements

H-1B visas: New selection rules

Priority for highly qualified applicants: under the new rules introduced by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the H-1B lottery is no longer entirely random. It is now weighted in favor of applicants holding a master's degree. That said, candidates with a bachelor's degree or other eligible qualifications will still be able to enter the lottery. USCIS has also confirmed that H-1B application fees, which surged to $100,000 at the end of 2025, will not be reduced. In December, a federal court upheld the fee increase.

Hospitality sector: 35,000 additional H-2B visas in 2026

While the number of H-1B visas is being reduced, the US government is increasing the quota for H-2B visas. The hospitality industry has welcomed this move. To help address ongoing labor shortages, 35,000 additional temporary work visas will be issued in 2026. Employers will be able to recruit foreign workers for seasonal, non-agricultural roles such as front desk staff, housekeeping personnel and other hotel positions. Industry professionals, however, continue to call for broader, long-term solutions to tackle chronic workforce shortages in the sector.