The O Visa: Who qualifies as “extraordinary”?

As its name suggests, the O visa is reserved for foreign nationals who can demonstrate exceptional ability in their field. Although it is sometimes referred to as “the artist visa,” it is not limited to individuals working in the arts.

The O visa is divided into several subcategories:

O-1A: For individuals with extraordinary ability in the sciences, business, education, or athletics.

O-1B: For those with extraordinary achievement in the arts, or in the motion picture and television industries.

O-2: For professionals accompanying an O-1A or O-1B visa holder. These individuals must prove that their skills are essential to the principal applicant's work. Their contribution cannot be incidental; it must be critical to the development of the extraordinary talent's activities.

O-3: Granted to the spouse and children of O-1 or O-2 visa holders. No specific qualifications are required.

In theory, “extraordinary talent” spans multiple sectors. However, recent developments suggest that the Trump administration may be establishing a hierarchy among the industries eligible for the O visa. According to growing suspicions, influencers could be gaining an advantage over more traditional professionals.

Has the definition of “extraordinary talent” changed?

The controversy keeps growing: are today's “extraordinary talents” less extraordinary than those of the past? Has traditional recognition, such as awards, distinctions, and prestigious prizes, lost ground to online visibility and follower counts?

Several recent cases point to a possible shift in how extraordinary ability is assessed.

On one hand, immigration lawyers report a significant increase in influencers applying for O visas. Their clients now include social media content creators seeking to establish themselves in the United States.

On the other hand, some scientists holding O-1 visas have encountered unexpected obstacles. In one widely reported case, an AI researcher employed by Meta was denied re-entry into the United States after traveling to China to visit family. Despite having lived in the US for seven years, he was turned away upon arrival in San Francisco. Frustrated, he chose to relocate to London instead.

Do the O visa criteria favor certain professions?

There has been a steady rise in O-1 visa applications in recent years. In 2020, 9,270 applications were filed. By 2024, that number had climbed to 20,669. Approvals have followed the same upward trend: 8,838 visas were granted in 2020 (approximately 95.3%), compared with 19,457 in 2024 (around 94.6%). Refusals have also increased, from 432 in 2020 to 1,212 in 2024.

Approval rates remain high because the eligibility criteria are demanding. Applicants must provide concrete evidence of their achievements, such as:

Major awards, prizes, or distinctions in their field

Publications in leading academic journals or internationally recognized media outlets

National or international recognition

A high salary relative to others in the field

Nominations for or participation in prestigious artistic or professional ceremonies

The list of acceptable evidence is not exhaustive. Still, the sharp rise in O visa approvals appears to benefit influencers and digital content creators in particular.

The challenge lies in how these applicants demonstrate “extraordinary ability.” Rather than relying on formal awards or institutional recognition, they often point to algorithms, engagement metrics, and large follower counts. According to some observers, these digital indicators are increasingly taken into account by immigration authorities when evaluating O visa applications.

Several influencers with millions of followers have publicly acknowledged that they do not necessarily possess what would traditionally be considered “exceptional expertise.” Instead, their appearance, humor, or online persona may have been deemed sufficient to qualify as extraordinary talent by US authorities.

Immigration attorneys are divided. Are these isolated cases, or do they reflect a broader shift? If the latter proves true, more traditional foreign professionals may have reason for concern.

If social media presence becomes a decisive factor, how can individuals justify their expertise if they are not active online? What about professionals whose fields have little to do with digital visibility? Can online popularity truly be equated with an international award or medal?

For many lawyers, a turning point may be underway. The era when O visas primarily attracted renowned athletes, researchers, and artists could be fading. In its place, a new definition of “extraordinary” may be emerging, shaped less by institutions and more by influence.