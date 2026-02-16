Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani took the opportunity at Web Summit Qatar 2026 (which ended on February 3) to introduce the new Qatari visa, designed as a genuine long-term immigration program.

Who is eligible?

Business and startup founders, investors, experienced foreign talent, and senior executives, provided they meet the eligibility requirements.

For example, business and startup founders must operate in a technology or "high-impact" sector and be supported by approved local incubators (Qatar Science & Technology Park, Qatar Fintech Hub, etc.).

Senior executives (presidents, chief financial officers, chief technology officers, etc.) must have at least 5 years of experience in Qatar or abroad. Presidents and board members must earn at least 50,000 Qatari Riyals (QAR) per month (USD 13,760). Other executive positions must earn at least QAR 80,000 per month (USD 22,012).

No sponsor is needed. The applicant is their own sponsor. They will be able to sponsor their legal spouse and children. To simplify and speed up the process, the government has set up "Start from Qatar," a platform enabling expatriates to carry out their procedures (business creation, visa, banking, etc.) within a few days. However, the applicant must prove financial stability: a balance of at least QAR 35,600 (approximately USD 9,800) over the last three months is required, in addition to meeting the other application thresholds.

Can you buy property?

With a long-term visa, the question of housing is inevitable. Here too, the Qatari authorities intend to make it easier for foreigners to settle. The 10-year visa facilitates the purchase of property in "prestigious neighborhoods": The Pearl (an island in Doha), Lusail (a new city, approximately 20 km from Doha), etc.

How to apply?

For now, no information has been released regarding the application process or the full list of eligibility criteria. The visa application will most likely be submitted online, through platforms such as Hukoomi (Ministry of Interior), "Start from Qatar," or Jusoor (Qatar Manpower Solutions). The government has already announced possible fast-track processing for certain expatriates, particularly those participating in government-approved programs.