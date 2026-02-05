Menu
Saudi Arabia opens property market to expats

Expat news
Riyadh streets
Mint_Images / Envato Elements
Written byAsaël Häzaqon 05 February 2026

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is expected to drive more changes in 2026. One of the biggest shifts is the opening of the property market to expat residents and Emirati nationals. At the same time, authorities are tightening the tone toward self-employed expats, reminding them that being self-employed is only possible if residency rules are fully respected.

Saudi Arabia opens its property market to Emirati buyers

A major shift is underway in Saudi Arabia's real estate sector. Since January 1, a new law has allowed foreigners to purchase property in designated areas of Riyadh, the capital, and Jeddah, the country's historic commercial port city. But what makes this change even more significant is how the law defines “foreigners”: it now includes Emirati citizens as well as expatriate residents.

Before this law came into effect, foreigners living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could not own property in Saudi Arabia. They were only able to rent real estate or hold indirect ownership through investments in funds.

For the Saudi government, this move is part of the Vision 2030 strategy. The goal is to attract and reinvest foreign capital into fast-growing sectors, particularly tourism and housing. Emirati investors have welcomed the decision, which gives them greater flexibility in managing their affairs, including the possibility of staying in Saudi Arabia for longer periods.

Riyadh issues a warning to self-employed expats

A message is also being directed at self-employed expatriates. Saudi authorities have reminded residents that failing to comply with residency rules can lead to serious penalties: fines of up to 50,000 riyals (around $13,330), up to six months in prison, and even deportation.

The reminder follows the release of a video posted on X by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior. The ministry stressed that expats are personally responsible for any breach of local regulations. It also noted that witnesses to such violations can report them “safely.” This warning reflects the government's broader effort to strengthen compliance with the laws that regulate work and residency in Saudi Arabia.

About

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

