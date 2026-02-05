Saudi Arabia opens its property market to Emirati buyers

A major shift is underway in Saudi Arabia's real estate sector. Since January 1, a new law has allowed foreigners to purchase property in designated areas of Riyadh, the capital, and Jeddah, the country's historic commercial port city. But what makes this change even more significant is how the law defines “foreigners”: it now includes Emirati citizens as well as expatriate residents.

Before this law came into effect, foreigners living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could not own property in Saudi Arabia. They were only able to rent real estate or hold indirect ownership through investments in funds.

For the Saudi government, this move is part of the Vision 2030 strategy. The goal is to attract and reinvest foreign capital into fast-growing sectors, particularly tourism and housing. Emirati investors have welcomed the decision, which gives them greater flexibility in managing their affairs, including the possibility of staying in Saudi Arabia for longer periods.

Read also Which countries offer the biggest accommodation perks?

Riyadh issues a warning to self-employed expats

A message is also being directed at self-employed expatriates. Saudi authorities have reminded residents that failing to comply with residency rules can lead to serious penalties: fines of up to 50,000 riyals (around $13,330), up to six months in prison, and even deportation.

The reminder follows the release of a video posted on X by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior. The ministry stressed that expats are personally responsible for any breach of local regulations. It also noted that witnesses to such violations can report them “safely.” This warning reflects the government's broader effort to strengthen compliance with the laws that regulate work and residency in Saudi Arabia.