While Kuwait continues to pursue its job nationalization policy, the country is also seeking to attract investors and highly skilled professionals. Here's what you need to know if you're planning a move to Kuwait.
New e-services to simplify expat procedures
Less paperwork and faster processing: Kuwait's Ministry of Interior has launched a new e-service designed to simplify administrative procedures for expatriates. Residence permits can now be issued, renewed or transferred entirely online, removing the need for in-person visits.
Expats can access these new services through the official Ministry of Interior platform.
Immigration reform
Effective since 23 December 2025, Kuwait's immigration reform introduces new long-term residence permits valid for 10 to 15 years. Several categories are covered, linked to investment, property ownership and family ties.
For example, foreign investors may be granted a 15-year residence permit. Foreign nationals who own property in Kuwait may be eligible for a residence permit of up to 10 years. Children born to Kuwaiti women will also qualify for this long-term permit.
The government has indicated that additional categories of applicants will be included under this long-term visa scheme. However, the standard residence permit for expatriates working in the public sector remains set at five years.
Increase in visa and residency fees
The government has announced higher fees for residence permits (iqama):
- Annual visa renewal fees have doubled, rising from 10 Kuwaiti dinars (KWD) to 20 KWD (approximately USD 65.14).
- Higher fees apply to specific categories: Investors and property owners: 50 KWD; Self-sponsored expatriates: 500 KWD
- Visit visas (family, tourist and business visas) are now set at 10 KWD (around USD 32.57) per month.
Sponsorship rules
Sponsorship is available to expats earning a minimum monthly salary of 800 KWD (approximately USD 2,605.44). Certain professions are exempt from this requirement.
Annual residence fees for dependents have also increased:
- Spouses and dependent children: 20 KWD (USD 65.14)
- Investors, property owners and religious workers: 40 KWD
- Self-sponsored expatriates: 100 KWD
- Dependents who are not immediate family members: 300 KWD
