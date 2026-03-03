Express Entry's new categories

Canada is refining its international talent attraction strategy. Four new categories will now allow highly skilled foreign nationals to immigrate through the Express Entry system:

Foreign-trained doctors who have already gained professional experience in Canada .

. Experienced foreign professionals in the transportation sector, including pilots, aircraft mechanics, and inspectors.

Senior executives and researchers with at least one year of Canadian work experience.

Highly skilled foreign military personnel who have received a job offer from the Canadian Armed Forces to fill key positions, such as medical officers or pilots.

Categories introduced in 2025 and renewed in 2026

These new categories build on those introduced in 2025. The selection process, conducted through invitation rounds, will continue for:

French-speaking candidates with strong language proficiency.

Foreign healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurse practitioners, chiropractors, dentists, pharmacists, and psychologists.

Professionals with experience in the education sector.

Specialists in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Skilled trades workers, such as carpenters, plumbers, and machinists.

For these categories, applicants must now demonstrate at least 1 year of relevant work experience in their field, down from 6 months previously. The government says this stricter criterion will help identify the strongest candidates while improving newcomers' chances of long-term success in Canada.

Useful links:

Apply through Express Entry

Check whether your work experience qualifies under Express Entry