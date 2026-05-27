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Japan tightens visa rules for foreign entrepreneurs

Expat news
companies in Japan
SeanPavone / Envato Elements
Written byAsaël Häzaqon 27 May 2026

Conservative Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has made immigration one of the key issues of her term. Since October 2025, foreign professionals, particularly entrepreneurs, have had to deal with stricter immigration rules. Early surveys reveal a significant drop in the number of entrepreneur visa applications.

Tighter rules for foreign entrepreneurs

According to the Immigration Services Agency (ISA), business manager visa applications have dropped by 95% since October 2025. As a reminder, the October 2025 reform tightened the criteria for obtaining and renewing the business manager visa. Applicants must now:

  • Raise a minimum capital of 30 million yen to start their business (up from 5 million yen previously).
  • Have at least 3 years of management experience or hold a Master's degree or higher.
  • Employ at least one Japanese worker or permanent resident on a full-time, permanent contract.
  • Have their business plan validated by a certified tax advisor.
  • Demonstrate a "certain level" of Japanese language proficiency. 

Entrepreneurs who don't yet meet the new rules have 3 years (from October 2025) to comply.

Are large companies being prioritized?

While experts acknowledge that the previous capital requirement (5 million yen) was well below what other countries require for entrepreneur visas (for example, the United States), they're concerned about the negative impact on immigration at a time when Japan, facing a major demographic crisis, needs foreign workers and investors.

According to a recent survey by Tokyo Shoko Research, 45.2% of foreign entrepreneurs surveyed believe the new immigration rules are affecting their business. Concern is growing among entrepreneurs, especially small business owners. Many feel they won't be able to meet the Japanese government\'s new requirements. The survey found that 95.2% of the companies polled have capital of less than 10 million yen. The Ministry of the Interior acknowledges that the new capital requirement poses a challenge: only 8.7% of businesses operating in Japan have capital of at least 30 million yen.

Useful links:

Immigration Information Center

Immigration Services Agency

Sources:

Visas
Japan
About

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

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