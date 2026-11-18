Countries with the highest potential

Canada

Canada is a very strong contender for the best destination for tech professionals. The country's tech sector accounts for 3.9% of national employment. And the average earnings in the sector were estimated at C$103,460 (approximately US$73,900) in 2024 – 57.8% above the economy-wide average.

Canada also has a very immigrant-positive reputation. There are a number of programs available to professionals interested in working in the country – beyond tech as well.

But when it comes to technology, the country runs a specialized program for foreign workers known as the Global Talent Stream (GTS). This is an expedited employer-driven program under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. It is basically a fast track to a work visa for innovative companies looking to hire highly specialized or in-demand tech and STEM workers.

There are two categories: A and B.

Category A is for high-growth Canadian companies searching for unique expert talent (the job needs to offer a base salary of at least $80,000 CAD (approximately US$73,900), an advanced degree or over five years of experience).

Category B is for companies hiring in-demand, high-skilled workers on the Global Talent Occupations List.

The application process in this case is handled by your potential employer – you can not apply independently. The company must first submit the LMIA application (Labour Market Impact Assessment) via LMIA Online.

Germany

Germany has one of the most active tech economies in Europe. In 2026, industry association Bitkom estimated 79,000 unfilled IT positions in the country.

To address labor shortages in this niche, Germany is offering work visas for IT experts and workers in other in-demand fields. The EU Blue Card is a specialized program for professionals from outside the EU, EEA, and Switzerland.

To get an EU Blue Card for IT in Germany, you will need to present a recognized university degree (or proof of over three years of experience in the field within the last 7 years), a valid job offer in IT with a duration of over six months, and a minimum gross annual salary of €45,934.20 (around US$51,400) as of 2026. You will also need to demonstrate command of German at least at the B1 level.

The Netherlands

The Netherlands ranks 7th in the 2026 Global Innovation Index. The country also has a sizeable tech sector with over 589,000 people working in ICT, according to the Dutch employment agency UWV. In just the second quarter of 2026, close to 19,000 job openings in ICT were registered,

Professionals from outside the EU, EEA and Switzerland can use the highly skilled migrant residence permit (kennismigrant permit) to access these (and other) opportunities.

You will need an employment contract with a Dutch employer, and they will act as your sponsor for the Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND). Your employer will then submit the application on your behalf. You will need to meet specific salary thresholds: a gross annual salary of €52,284 (around US$58,500) for applicants under 30 and a gross annual salary of €71,304 (around US$79,800) for applicants over 30.

There are also options for those who don't yet have a job offer. There is a program called orientation-year residence permit (zoekjaar or “search year). It is aimed at eligible graduates and researchers and gives them a year to look for work in the Netherlands. To qualify for this program, you need to have an accredited master's or PhD degree from a university ranked in the top 200 of at least two major global rankings (THE, QS, or ShanghaiRanking, etc.) and complete qualifying scientific research in the Netherlands.

From the orientation-year residence per9t you can transition to the highly skilled migrant residence permit – and you will even qualify for the lower minimum salary requirement – around €37,000 ( around US$41,400)

Portugal

Portugal is a growing startup hub for tech companies in Europe. According to Startup Portugal's 2025 report, the country had 5,091 active startups with around 28,000 employees. With the demand for new talent, the government has put forward several initiatives to recruit them. One of them is the Tech Visa program run by the IAPMEI, Portugal's business and innovation agency.

To qualify for the program, you need to

Be at least 18, a non-EU national, and not a permanent resident in the EU;

hold a bachelor's-level degree (or higher);

have at least five years of specialized professional experience;

have a job offer from a company in Portugal that meets the minimum pay requirement and lasts at least 12 months.

UK

While most countries' employment programs require an existing job offer before relocation, the UK has an interesting alternative known as the High Potential Individual visa, or HPI. It lets eligible applicants work or look for work without first finding an employer. To qualify, you need an eligible degree from an overseas university obtained within the previous five years. The visa typically gives recipients two years to live in the UK and explore the local job market.

Singapore

Singapore is a highly desirable destination for tech professionals in Southeast Asia and internationally. Lots of businesses use it as a regional base. It is home to over 4,500 tech startups and 80 of the world's top 100 technology companies. There is also a lot of opportunity. As of October 2026, JobStreet lists around 7,700 jobs in the information and communication technology category.

To attract foreign experts, Singapore used to have the Tech Pass visa program. But as of January 2027, it will be replaced with the Overseas Networks & Expertise Pass (ONE Pass) - AI and Tech Track. This program has been designed specifically for top-tier senior technical experts and executives in fields like artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

What makes ONE Pass different from a typical employment visa is that it's tied directly to the applicant, not to an employer. It comes with lots of flexibility, as visa holders can operate a startup, be employed or consult at multiple corporate entities, serve as a board director, etc. It is issued for 5 years initially and can then be renewed for five more years.

To qualify for the program, applicants must meet both individual compensation and corporate scale criteria:

Individual compensation requirements:

The applicant must have earned at least S$30,000 (around US$23,500) per month over the past 12 months, consecutively.

There is the equity exception: vested equity-based remuneration can count toward this total. In this case, at least S$22,500 (approximately US$17,600) and the rest – S$7,500 (around US$5,900) can be through vested shares.

Then the applicant must have at least five years of experience (within the previous ten years) in a top-tier technical role.

Corporate scale requirements:

The applicant's current/most recent employer must be a tech company or a dedicated tech division. It must meet at least one of these requirements: have a market cap of at least US$500 million, an annual revenue of at least US$200 million, at least US$30 million in raised funding (for startups), and at least US$500 million of assets under management (for VCs).

China

China is a very strong option for someone who wants to work on the technology behind physical products. A particularly vivid example here is the city of Shenzhen, which has over 25,000 nationally recognized high-tech enterprises. A lot of the technology made here is meant for export, and Shenzhen is China's main exporter of drones (DJI), 3D printers (Bambu Lab and Creality), lithium batteries (Sunwoda) and electric vehicles (BYD).

While China is known for the availability of workforce, the situation is quite different when it comes to high-level positions in specialized fields. Foreign experts are often needed in industrial design, product development, marketing, localization, and other sectors. Moreover, as many international companies have established manufacturing bases in China, these provide a large pool of opportunities for professionals from abroad.

The typical route to employment in China starts with a job offer from an employer in China. The employer will then file for a work permit, which the applicant will use to get a Z (work) visa before arriving in China.

But there are also specialized routes for tech talent. One is the K visa. It was launched in October 2025 and is meant for young foreign STEM graduates and professionals. Applicants must hold at least a bachelor's degree in a STEM subject from a recognized university or research institution OR hold a teaching or research position at such an institution. The visa does not require an invitation from a Chinese employer.

The second one is the R visa. This route is for established tech experts. This includes scientists, technology leaders, and entrepreneurs. To qualify, applicants must meet China's Category A talent criteria.

New Zealand

According to recent surveys, New Zealand is in particular need of software developers, data analysts, and cybersecurity experts. This gives professionals in these niches a high chance of being approved for the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV). To apply, they will need to hold a job offer from an official employer and at least 30 hours of guaranteed work per week. Professionals on the AEWV can live and work in New Zealand for a period of up to five years.