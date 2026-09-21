From launching a business abroad to moving an existing company from one country to another, entrepreneurship is reshaping how people move overseas. Governments are encouraging this trend through dedicated visas and more flexible immigration pathways. But is global mobility now creating a new generation of expat entrepreneurs?

Expat entrepreneurs: A growing global mobility trend «Today's marketplace is the world.» That could well sum up how today's expat entrepreneurs see things. New forms of international mobility, especially digital nomadism, have made it easier than ever for micro-entrepreneurs to work abroad. You can now move overseas for a year, two, or longer, without giving up your job or your business. Or you can drop everything and build a new life, chasing your entrepreneurial dream on the other side of the world. What could be better? But entrepreneurs aren't the only ones benefiting from the new immigration pathways governments are rolling out. Read also Can moving abroad help break gender stereotypes at work?

Governments are increasingly luring entrepreneurs Determined to attract more foreign entrepreneurs, major immigration destinations now offer dedicated programs for business founders, especially startup creators. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) launched its 10-year Golden Visa for entrepreneurs. Ireland, Finland, and Australia have also launched programs aimed at business founders. Their pitch: simplified procedures through online applications, shorter processing times, dedicated support for entrepreneurs, tax perks, and sometimes even relocation assistance. The European Union (EU) has clearly recognized the value of attracting foreign entrepreneurs, a major asset in the global race for competitiveness. In January 2026, the European Commission adopted its first visa strategy, which specifically targets innovative foreign entrepreneurs.

Join the community Get regular tips and advice to make the most of your expat life 100% free registration

Being your own boss in a new country: A mindset shift The growing number of expat entrepreneurs also reflects a shift in mindset. Seizing professional opportunities abroad is now seen as a natural part of career building. International mobility itself is increasingly viewed as a way to move forward, both professionally and socially. Starting a business abroad offers a double win here: for host countries, it's a smart investment, since expat entrepreneurs generate wealth and, potentially, jobs. For expats, starting a business lets them experience their time abroad on their own terms. Of course, it all depends on the type of business structure and the field of activity. Self-employed professionals best fit this image of the free-spirited expat entrepreneur, able to travel the world on their own terms. Read also How continuous learning can boost your international career

Digital nomads and startuppers: A new generation of expat entrepreneurs? Argentina, Costa Rica, Brazil, Italy, Portugal, Estonia, Mauritius, Kenya, Seychelles, UAE, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand: the list of countries offering digital nomad visas keeps growing. Given their digital-first focus, digital nomads perfectly embody the image of the new expat entrepreneur. While some are employees, most are self-employed. They carry their business with them wherever they go, offering their services to clients back home or elsewhere. This vision of the fully free and flexible expat particularly appeals to young professionals. This explains why governments are increasingly interested in this type of visa, which brings real economic value: these expats pay for their own insurance, earn income from outside the country, and boost the local economy at the same time. For these expat entrepreneurs, the benefits are numerous: the chance to enjoy a better quality of life with less stress and more professional flexibility, a lower cost of living than back home, and a fresh environment full of opportunities to explore and try new things every day. Another group that governments are eager to welcome is startup founders. For them, many countries roll out the red carpet. Take Estonia, for example. Beyond its popular e-residency program, the government has also launched Startup Estonia. The goal is to build an innovative, competitive ecosystem to attract tomorrow's leading companies. The country highlights the program's benefits, including support with administrative procedures, services available 100% in English, and tax advantages. Other countries also offer visas designed specifically for startups: Denmark, Singapore (EntrePass), the Netherlands, Japan, the UK, and more. The best countries for expat entrepreneurs The UAE, Mauritius, Thailand, Singapore, Estonia, and Ireland are among the best countries to start a business abroad. Their strengths: favorable tax regimes, a strategic location at the crossroads of major economic markets, and an ecosystem built with expat entrepreneurs in mind. The UAE, for instance, is now well known internationally for its free zones, where large companies grow their operations. Micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses do too. Countless influencers and freelancers have praised the UAE in recent years. Unsurprisingly, Dubai stands out thanks to its multilingual program for foreign freelancers. Mauritius and Thailand are just as appealing, with programs welcoming innovative entrepreneurs (Mauritius' Residency by Innovation Permit) and cutting-edge tech experts (Thailand's Smart visa). Read also Can expats be fired for an office romance?