Launched in April 2025, the K-Tech Pass is designed to attract highly skilled foreign professionals in cutting-edge technology fields. The reform strengthens the Pass's existing benefits and relaxes the rules for foreign talent, with a goal of welcoming "2,000 of the world's top researchers" by 2030. The changes outlined below add to the benefits already offered by the K-Tech Pass, including housing assistance, relocation support, tax advantages, and more.

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A fast track to South Korean immigration through science

This pathway is specifically designed for graduates in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). To attract more talent, the South Korean government has expanded its K-Star visa program (Korea-Science & Technology Advanced Human-Resources). The visa not only grants residency but also opens a path to naturalization, though that option is reserved for master's and doctoral degree holders with "exceptional" track records. The K-Star program currently covers 32 universities.

Additional benefits include:

The government is cutting the waiting period for permanent residency (F-5-S1 visa) from 6 years to 3. This change is conditional, however, and will be assessed through a points-based system.

The most talented foreign researchers may be eligible for "special naturalization" following a review of their application. Their spouse will receive resident status (F-2 visa) and unrestricted work authorization.

Foreign students who obtain a recommendation from their university president will be able to apply for a residence visa (F-2-7S) without first securing a job in South Korea. The requirement to find employment had previously been a major obstacle for foreign graduates hoping to stay in the country.

A more flexible digital nomad visa

After a two-year pilot program, South Korea has unveiled the final version of its digital nomad visa, also known as the "work-holiday visa."

Here's what's changing for foreign applicants:

Lower minimum income threshold: applicants aged 18-34 who choose to settle outside Seoul or in sparsely populated regions will only need to earn the equivalent of the country's gross national income (GNI) per capita (based on the previous year's GNI). During the pilot phase, all applicants were required to earn at least twice the GNI.

Longer stays: the maximum stay has been extended from 2 to 3 years.