Launched in April 2025, the K-Tech Pass is designed to attract highly skilled foreign professionals in cutting-edge technology fields. The reform strengthens the Pass's existing benefits and relaxes the rules for foreign talent, with a goal of welcoming "2,000 of the world's top researchers" by 2030. The changes outlined below add to the benefits already offered by the K-Tech Pass, including housing assistance, relocation support, tax advantages, and more.
Here's what's changing for foreign applicants:
Expanded eligibility: the K-Tech Pass now extends to university professors and researchers working at both public and private research institutes. These new beneficiaries join the existing pool of eligible candidates, which includes foreign talent in "strategic" fields such as robotics, AI, semiconductors, and biotechnology.
Streamlined process: selected candidates will go through an accelerated online procedure (approximately 2 weeks of processing time) to obtain their F-2-T residence visa, bypassing the standard consular application process. They will also be eligible for permanent residency after 3 years of residence.
Korean language requirements dropped: applicants will no longer need to pass TOPIK Level 1 (the Test of Proficiency in Korean) or complete the Korean Immigration and Integration Program. This language requirement had been a significant barrier for many foreign candidates.
Relaxed admission criteria: foreign experts will no longer be required to have won prestigious awards or to rank among the most-cited researchers (quantitative selection criteria). The government is introducing a new evaluation system that allows highly talented individuals to apply even if they don't meet the previous criteria. The new assessment will combine a qualitative component (35%) with a quantitative one (65%).
Bonus points: expats who agree to work at understaffed small and medium-sized enterprises will receive an additional 10 points.
Accompanying spouses: spouses will have unrestricted access to the job market.
Other dependents: parents and domestic employees may accompany foreign talent holders.
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A fast track to South Korean immigration through science
This pathway is specifically designed for graduates in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). To attract more talent, the South Korean government has expanded its K-Star visa program (Korea-Science & Technology Advanced Human-Resources). The visa not only grants residency but also opens a path to naturalization, though that option is reserved for master's and doctoral degree holders with "exceptional" track records. The K-Star program currently covers 32 universities.
Additional benefits include:
The government is cutting the waiting period for permanent residency (F-5-S1 visa) from 6 years to 3. This change is conditional, however, and will be assessed through a points-based system.
The most talented foreign researchers may be eligible for "special naturalization" following a review of their application. Their spouse will receive resident status (F-2 visa) and unrestricted work authorization.
Foreign students who obtain a recommendation from their university president will be able to apply for a residence visa (F-2-7S) without first securing a job in South Korea. The requirement to find employment had previously been a major obstacle for foreign graduates hoping to stay in the country.
A more flexible digital nomad visa
After a two-year pilot program, South Korea has unveiled the final version of its digital nomad visa, also known as the "work-holiday visa."
Here's what's changing for foreign applicants:
Lower minimum income threshold: applicants aged 18-34 who choose to settle outside Seoul or in sparsely populated regions will only need to earn the equivalent of the country's gross national income (GNI) per capita (based on the previous year's GNI). During the pilot phase, all applicants were required to earn at least twice the GNI.
Longer stays: the maximum stay has been extended from 2 to 3 years.
Faced with chronic labor shortages, South Korea may ease its immigration rules for other sectors struggling to fill positions. The butchery trade offers a telling example: in July, skilled butchers were able to immigrate under the E-7-3 visa, which the government expanded beyond its usual scope, covering skilled workers in construction and specialized industries. To address "persistent" labor shortages, the government may make further adjustments of this kind in the future.
Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.