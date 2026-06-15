More importantly, dressing as if you were meeting in person shows you're taking things seriously and puts you in the right mindset. You understand what's at stake and adopt a professional attitude, both out of respect for your foreign recruiter and for yourself.

You might have thought a remote interview gives you more wiggle room to dress casually, especially below the waist. After all, only your head is on camera, so why bother getting fully dressed? But you're never safe from a camera tumble or a bad angle. During the COVID pandemic, a few high-profile mishaps drove home just how important it is to wear appropriate bottoms, too.

Let's get straight to the point: there's no difference between what you wear for an in-person interview and what you wear for a remote one. Nothing changes except the setting. Instead of sitting face-to-face with the recruiter, you're simply in two different locations.

Before you raid the stores looking for the perfect interview outfit, do your homework. You've combed through your future employer's website and know all about its latest figures, goals, values, and investments. Take your research one step further by studying its dress code. How do people dress at this foreign company? Do you notice big differences depending on the role? Of course, everyday work attire may be more relaxed than what you'd wear specifically for a job interview (although that depends on the industry).

Clothing is, above all, a matter of culture. In Germany, the suit and tie remain a staple in the banking sector. In Austria, you can get away with skipping the tie. Women should opt for a simple, well-tailored skirt suit with a shirt. The same goes for men, who should avoid suit jackets that are too loose or poorly cut. In Bulgaria, pay close attention to grooming. From your hair to your shoes, including your nails, everything needs to be spotless. Men should be clean-shaven or sport a well-groomed beard. In Japan, no beard at all. In Norway, white shirts and ties tend to be reserved for senior positions. In Portugal, elegance is essential, even for a role that wouldn't normally call for such attention to dress. Your clothing is meant to demonstrate your interest in the position and your respect for the recruiter.

What are the rules regarding colors, jewelry and accessories?

In several countries, a few understated pieces of jewelry are acceptable for women. Men, however, are usually expected to leave their jewelry at home. In Poland, Malta, and the Netherlands, a wedding ring is fine for men, and one or two very discreet pieces of jewelry are tolerated. But no ear piercings, let alone facial ones. Of course, these are general guidelines. You might well come across an expat who nailed their interview wearing arms full of jewelry.

Colors

Be careful with your color choices. Colors are also a cultural matter. In many countries, navy blue and black will be your best friends. Brown, gray, and beige are also strong allies. On the other hand, be cautious with purple, red, orange, green, and bright or very light colors as the foundation of your outfit. You can, however, use them as accents (on a tie or scarf, for example) to add some energy to your look. Again, it all depends on the dress code in your host country. While suits have become more universal internationally, remember that they aren't the only standard that applies everywhere. That's why understanding your host country's culture matters so much.

If you're applying for a job in Japan, avoid a black tie with a black suit: that combination is reserved for funerals. Wear a black (or navy) suit, but choose a different color for your tie. Show some originality (a white tie with thin stripes, for example), but don't overdo it. Steer clear of flashy patterns or overly loud colors.

Accessories

No matter where you're applying, always bring a bag. Not a tiny one that barely fits a pen and a packet of tissues, but a bag large enough to hold your CV without folding it. This shows your employer that you didn't just show up empty-handed. You're ready to receive and carefully keep any documents the employer hands you. If the interview is remote, make sure you have something to write with. You need to be able to take notes without scrambling around the room looking for paper and a pen. Avoid taking notes on your computer (eye movements are noticeable). Stick with a notepad or notebook and a pen. That way, you act as if you were meeting in person and show that you take the interview seriously. For remote interviews, slippers are acceptable, but watch out for camera tumbles!

Heels or no heels?

High heels have long been considered (and still are) THE shoe of the working woman. Pumps are supposedly synonymous with confidence and power. The way work is organized in your host country may itself reinforce this narrow view, with high heels being required in certain professional sectors. In some countries, refusing to wear heels when your employer requires them can be valid grounds for dismissal.

So, are female expats forced to wear pumps? Since the global impact of the #metoo movement, the tone has shifted. Women's rights advocates are pushing for the freedom to choose whether or not to wear heels. As a result, heels (especially high ones) no longer seem to be the absolute norm, even in job interviews. Women who choose to wear flats may even be perceived as more "powerful," as they're breaking the unwritten rules.

Beard or no beard?

Should male expats shave before their interview? Beards can be a culturally sensitive topic. A symbol of power, a mark of masculinity, a religious sign, a fashion accessory... In Asian countries, beards are frowned upon. In African countries, they can be a sign of power. In the United States, Europe, and other Western countries, beards have gone from being a "symbol of masculine dignity" to a "sign of neglect," then back into favor and even become a fashion "accessory." That said, in the upper echelons of power, beards still appear to be the exception. To figure out what to do with your beard, start by observing the customs of your host country.

Too formal or too casual: What are the stakes?

Who hasn't been there: stressed about an interview abroad, you decide to go all out with your finest outfit to make the best impression. But then you realize you're better dressed than your recruiter. Whether the interview is in person or remote, the "symbolic difference" is real. Will the recruiter feel inferior (and make you pay for it)? Will they think you're arrogant, full of yourself, or even domineering?

If you really have to choose, it's better to err on the side of "too formal" at the risk of seeming a bit stiff. The recruiter will quickly understand that you wanted to put your best foot forward by choosing a very formal outfit. You're showing respect for the company and the recruiter. On the flip side, being too casual can cost you precious points. Rightly or wrongly, it's still strongly associated with sloppiness. If you're naturally laid-back, don't cross the line into bad taste by showing up to your interview with greasy hair, wrinkled clothes, and scuffed shoes.