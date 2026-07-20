After several years in the technology sector, Benoit Debellaire returned to Mauritius with the ambition of making business management simpler for local entrepreneurs. In 2020, he founded B-Wi and later developed BoS, a Mauritian cloud-based platform designed to reduce paperwork, automate everyday tasks, and bring essential business tools into one place. In this interview, he discusses his entrepreneurial journey, the challenges of building a local tech company, and the role digitalization and artificial intelligence can play in the future of businesses in Mauritius.

Can you introduce yourself and tell us how your entrepreneurial journey began in Mauritius? My name is Benoit Debellaire, and I am the Founder and Director of B-Wi (Business With Innovation). My entrepreneurial journey started in 2020, during a period when the world was facing many challenges due to COVID-19. After spending many years working in the technology industry, both in Mauritius and abroad, I decided it was time to come back home and build something of my own. What motivated me was seeing how many entrepreneurs and small businesses were struggling with paperwork, manual processes, and a lack of digital tools. I felt there was an opportunity to make their daily work simpler and help them focus on growing their business instead of spending time on administration. With this vision, I created B-Wi and later developed BoS (Business Office Solutions), a 100% Mauritian business management platform designed to support local entrepreneurs. The journey has not always been easy, but every challenge has strengthened my determination to create solutions that make a real difference for businesses in Mauritius. Today, I am proud to contribute to the digital transformation of our country and to support entrepreneurs with practical tools that help them save time, work smarter and grow with confidence. Read also From Dubai to Mauritius: Aymeric de Guerre's entrepreneurial journey

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What inspired you to create B-Wi, and what gap in the Mauritian market were you hoping to address? What inspired me to create B-Wi was seeing how hard many entrepreneurs work every day. Most business owners are passionate about their business, but they often spend too much time dealing with paperwork, administration and disconnected systems. I believed there had to be a simpler way. I wanted to create solutions that would make life easier for entrepreneurs and give them more time to focus on their customers, their teams and the growth of their business. I also felt that Mauritius needed more locally developed digital solutions, created by people who understand the realities and challenges of our market. That vision became the foundation of B-Wi and later BoS, a platform built to help businesses embrace digitalization in a simple and practical way.

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What motivated you to create a locally developed solution rather than relying on international software? What motivated me was the belief that Mauritian businesses deserve solutions built around their reality. During my career, I worked with many international technologies, and while they offer great features, they are not always designed for the needs of local entrepreneurs. I wanted to create something closer to the people who would use it every day. A solution that is simple, practical and supported by a local team that understands the challenges businesses face in Mauritius. BoS was born from that vision. Beyond the technology itself, it is about helping entrepreneurs save time, work more efficiently and feel confident that they have a partner who understands their business. As a Mauritian entrepreneur, I am also proud to contribute to local innovation and show that world-class solutions can be developed right here in Mauritius. Read also Doing business in Mauritius: Market realities for expats Entrepreneurship often comes with challenges. What were some of the biggest obstacles you faced when launching your business? The biggest challenge was probably uncertainty. When you start a business, there are no guarantees. You invest your time, energy and resources into an idea that you truly believe in, while not knowing exactly what the future holds. Building trust was another important challenge. As a new company, we had to demonstrate our expertise and show businesses that we could be a reliable long-term partner. There were also financial and operational challenges, especially while developing our own technology solutions. But I have always believed that challenges are part of the entrepreneurial journey. They teach resilience, adaptability and patience. Looking back today, those challenges helped shape both the company and the person I have become. They reinforced my belief that with determination, hard work and the right vision, obstacles can become opportunities for growth. How has the digital landscape in Mauritius evolved since you started your company? Since 2020, digitalization has accelerated significantly in Mauritius. More businesses now recognize that technology is no longer a luxury but a necessity. We have seen growing adoption of cloud-based solutions, mobile applications, automation and Artificial Intelligence as companies look for ways to work more efficiently and improve productivity. Another positive change is the growing confidence in locally developed solutions. More businesses are willing to work with Mauritian technology providers who understand the realities of the local market. This evolution is creating exciting opportunities for innovation and helping to strengthen Mauritius' digital ecosystem. Read also Living in Mauritius: What the Myths Don't Tell You About the Reality of Business

In your opinion, why is digital transformation no longer optional for businesses in Mauritius? In today's business environment, digital transformation is no longer a luxury; it has become a necessity. Markets move faster, customer expectations are higher, and competition is stronger than ever. Businesses that continue to rely on manual processes often spend too much time on administration instead of focusing on growth and customer service. Digitalization helps companies become more efficient, reduce errors, improve communication, and gain better control over their operations. It also provides valuable data that support faster, more informed decision-making. For Mauritian businesses, digital transformation is not simply about adopting new technology. It is about remaining competitive, creating better customer experiences and preparing for the future in a rapidly changing world. Mauritius is positioning itself as a growing digital and innovation hub. How do you see the role of local tech companies in this transformation? I am convinced that local technology companies will be one of the driving forces behind Mauritius' digital future. We have a unique advantage: we understand the challenges faced by Mauritian businesses because we experience them ourselves. This allows us to create practical solutions that respond directly to the needs of our market. Local tech companies are not only developing software; they are creating opportunities, encouraging innovation and helping businesses become more efficient and competitive. They are also inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs and technology professionals. I strongly believe that Mauritius has all the ingredients needed to become a recognized digital and innovation hub: talent, creativity, ambition, and a strategic location. By supporting local innovation and encouraging collaboration, we can build solutions that make a real impact both in Mauritius and beyond our shores. Do you think Mauritian businesses are ready to adopt more advanced digital tools and automation solutions? I believe the answer is both yes and no. Many Mauritian businesses understand the importance of digitalization and are actively looking for ways to improve efficiency through technology and automation. However, some organizations are still hesitant because of concerns around cost, complexity, or change management. The good news is that attitudes are evolving. Business owners are becoming more aware of the benefits of digital tools and are increasingly looking for practical solutions that deliver real value. This is where companies like B-Wi play an important role. Our objective is not simply to provide technology, but to guide businesses through their digital transformation journey and help them adopt solutions at a pace that suits their needs and reality. Ultimately, digital transformation is not about technology alone; it is about helping people work smarter, adapt to change and prepare their business for the future.

How important is it for Mauritius to develop its own local technological solutions rather than depending entirely on imported systems? I believe it is very important for Mauritius to continue developing its own technological solutions while also benefiting from international innovations. Local technology companies understand the realities, regulations and challenges of the Mauritian market, which allows them to create solutions that are more relevant and better adapted to local businesses. Developing local technology also helps create skilled jobs, encourages innovation and keeps valuable expertise within the country. It strengthens our digital ecosystem and contributes to the growth of the Mauritian economy. This does not mean replacing international solutions entirely. The ideal approach is to combine global technologies with local expertise. By investing in Mauritian innovation while remaining open to international collaboration, Mauritius can build a stronger, more competitive, and more resilient digital future.

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